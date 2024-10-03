How to watch today’s Pittsburgh Penguins vs Colombus Blue Jackets NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL Preseason game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Colombus Blue Jackets, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The electrifying NHL clash between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Colombus Blue Jackets is set to take place on October 04, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Penguins are stronger on the Power Play than the Blue Jackets. They score 15.3% of their chances, which ranks them 30th within the league, whereas the Blue Jackets are slightly behind them at 15.1%, ranking 31st.

But Pittsburgh's real strength is their penalty kill, which is ranked 10th in the league and stops 80.7% of opposing power plays. This is a lot better than Columbus' 26th-ranked penalty kill, which just stops 76.3% of enemy power plays.

Furthermore, Pittsburgh is the most effective in the league at face-offs, winning 54.6% of them, while Columbus is ineffective, ranking 27th with 47.2%.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Colombus Blue Jackets: Date and puck-drop time

Date October 04, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue PPG Paints Arena Location Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs Colombus Blue Jackets on TV & stream live online

TV channel: SN-PIT, SN1

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Colombus Blue Jackets team news

Pittsburgh Penguins team news and players to watch

Tristan Jarry's record is not great—19-25-5 W-L-OT, 2.91 GAA, and .903 SV%—but he does have 6 shutouts, which shows that he can put in good games.

Alex Nedeljkovic has an 18-7-7 record, a 2.97 goals-against average, and a .902 save percentage. However, he has only recorded one shutout, which shows that he needs to improve in big games.

Sidney Crosby has scored 42 goals and set up 52 assists, giving him 94 points and showing off his well-rounded scoring skills.

Pittsburgh Penguins Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Filip Kral Leg injury Day-to-Day Alex Nedeljkovic Lower body injury Day-to-Day

Colombus Blue Jackets team news and players to watch

Elvis Merzlikins has had a tough season with a 13-17-8 record, a 3.45 goals against average, a .897 save percentage, and just one shutout.

Daniil Tarasov has an 8-11-3 record, a 3.18 goals against average, and no shutouts, even though his save percentage is slightly higher at .908.

Sean Monahan provides strong offensive support and shows his capacity to add to the team's scoring efforts with his 59 points and 26 goals.

Colombus Blue Jackets Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Kent Johnson Shoulder injury Out

Pittsburgh Penguins and Colombus Blue Jackets head-to-head record

The last five meetings between the Penguins and the Blue Jackets have shown that they are a fierce rivalry. The most recent game was on March 31, 2024, and the Blue Jackets beat the Penguins 4–3. However, Pittsburgh had won 3-2 the day before. In these games, Pittsburgh has usually been the better team. They've won three of the five, which includes two 5-3 wins in the months of March and November 2023. The games have become very close, with many of them settled by a single goal. This upcoming matchup could also be very close. Pittsburgh might have an edge in key moments because they are better at face-offs and killing penalties, but Columbus has been able to take advantage of their chances in the past.

Date Results Mar 31, 2024 Blue Jackets 4-3 Penguins Mar 29, 2024 Penguins 3-2 Blue Jackets Mar 06, 2024 Penguins 5-3 Blue Jackets Nov 15, 2023 Penguins 5-3 Blue Jackets Sep 25, 2023 Blue Jackets 4-3 Penguins

