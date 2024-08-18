How to watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs Carolina Hurricanes NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Pittsburgh Penguins are ready to host the Carolina Hurricanes to start a thrilling NHL battle on October 18, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.
The Carolina Hurricanes are 1-1-0 while the Pittsburgh Penguins are 2-2-0.
The Hurricanes' poor penalty kill, which stands at just 66.7% and places them 26th overall, may be greatly hampered by the Penguins' strong penalty kill rate of 83.3%, which ranks 14th in the league.
The face-off circle is good for both teams, but Carolina is slightly better than Pittsburgh. They are ranked seventh with 54.2%, while the Penguins are ranked ninth with 52.9%.
Pittsburgh Penguins vs Carolina Hurricanes: Date and puck-drop time
The Pittsburgh Penguins will take on the Carolina Hurricanes in a highly anticipated NHL battle on October 18, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at PPG Paints Arena, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
|Date
|October 18, 2024
|Puck-Drop Time
|7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT
|Venue
|PPG Paints Arena
|Location
|Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Pittsburgh Penguins vs Carolina Hurricanes team news
Pittsburgh Penguins team news
Tristan Jarry has a 1-1-0 record, a 4.50 goals-against average, and a .866 save percentage.
Evgeni Malkin has scored one goal and set up six assists, giving him seven points and early leadership in making runs for the team.
Kris Letang has scored two goals, one of which was on the power play, and taken six shots on goal.
Pittsburgh Penguins Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|Lower body injury
|Out
|Vasily Ponomarev
|Upper body injury
|Out
Carolina Hurricanes team news
Frederik Andersen has a good 2.06 goals against average (GAA) and a .905 save percentage even though he hasn't won yet this season.
Pyotr Kochetkov has done better in the one game he has started, going 1-0-0 with a slightly improved 2.00 GAA and a remarkable .920 save percentage.
Jordan Staal has helped Carolina's offense with one goal and one point.
Carolina Hurricanes injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Jesper Fast
|Neck injury
|Out
|Brendan Lemieux
|Undisclosed
|Out
Pittsburgh Penguins and Carolina Hurricanes head-to-head record
The Carolina Hurricanes and the Pittsburgh Penguins have split the previous five head-to-head games. The most recent game, on March 27, 2024, was a 4-1 win for the Penguins. The Hurricanes, on the other hand, have won three of these five games. Two of those wins were by a single goal, which shows how well they can win close games. Pittsburgh's last two victories were more impressive, which shows that they can set the pace when they get the offense going. Because the Penguins' special teams are so good and Carolina's have been having a hard time this season, Pittsburgh may have the edge if they can take advantage of Carolina's flaws. But since these two teams have exchanged close games before, another close game could happen, and it might come down to important face-offs and goalies.
|Date
|Results
|Mar 27, 2024
|Penguins 4-1 Hurricanes
|Jan 14, 2024
|Hurricanes 3-2 Penguins
|Dec 22, 2023
|Penguins 2-1 Hurricanes
|Nov 19, 2023
|Hurricanes 4-2 Penguins
|Jan 15, 2023
|Hurricanes 2-1 Penguins