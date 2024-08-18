How to watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs Carolina Hurricanes NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Carolina Hurricanes, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are ready to host the Carolina Hurricanes to start a thrilling NHL battle on October 18, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Carolina Hurricanes are 1-1-0 while the Pittsburgh Penguins are 2-2-0.

The Hurricanes' poor penalty kill, which stands at just 66.7% and places them 26th overall, may be greatly hampered by the Penguins' strong penalty kill rate of 83.3%, which ranks 14th in the league.

The face-off circle is good for both teams, but Carolina is slightly better than Pittsburgh. They are ranked seventh with 54.2%, while the Penguins are ranked ninth with 52.9%.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Carolina Hurricanes: Date and puck-drop time

The Pittsburgh Penguins will take on the Carolina Hurricanes in a highly anticipated NHL battle on October 18, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at PPG Paints Arena, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Date October 18, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue PPG Paints Arena Location Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs Carolina Hurricanes on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: FuboTV

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Carolina Hurricanes team news

Pittsburgh Penguins team news

Tristan Jarry has a 1-1-0 record, a 4.50 goals-against average, and a .866 save percentage.

Evgeni Malkin has scored one goal and set up six assists, giving him seven points and early leadership in making runs for the team.

Kris Letang has scored two goals, one of which was on the power play, and taken six shots on goal.

Pittsburgh Penguins Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Alex Nedeljkovic Lower body injury Out Vasily Ponomarev Upper body injury Out

Carolina Hurricanes team news

Frederik Andersen has a good 2.06 goals against average (GAA) and a .905 save percentage even though he hasn't won yet this season.

Pyotr Kochetkov has done better in the one game he has started, going 1-0-0 with a slightly improved 2.00 GAA and a remarkable .920 save percentage.

Jordan Staal has helped Carolina's offense with one goal and one point.

Carolina Hurricanes injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jesper Fast Neck injury Out Brendan Lemieux Undisclosed Out

Pittsburgh Penguins and Carolina Hurricanes head-to-head record

The Carolina Hurricanes and the Pittsburgh Penguins have split the previous five head-to-head games. The most recent game, on March 27, 2024, was a 4-1 win for the Penguins. The Hurricanes, on the other hand, have won three of these five games. Two of those wins were by a single goal, which shows how well they can win close games. Pittsburgh's last two victories were more impressive, which shows that they can set the pace when they get the offense going. Because the Penguins' special teams are so good and Carolina's have been having a hard time this season, Pittsburgh may have the edge if they can take advantage of Carolina's flaws. But since these two teams have exchanged close games before, another close game could happen, and it might come down to important face-offs and goalies.

Date Results Mar 27, 2024 Penguins 4-1 Hurricanes Jan 14, 2024 Hurricanes 3-2 Penguins Dec 22, 2023 Penguins 2-1 Hurricanes Nov 19, 2023 Hurricanes 4-2 Penguins Jan 15, 2023 Hurricanes 2-1 Penguins

