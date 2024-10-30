How to watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs Anaheim Ducks NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Anaheim Ducks, including how to watch and team news.

The Pittsburgh Penguins will take on the Anaheim Ducks to open a highly anticipated NHL game on October 31, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Penguins have a great power play rate of 22.6%, which ranks them 11th within the league and shows how effectively they use man-advantage opportunities. The Ducks, on the other hand, have a terrible power play. They only succeed 13.8% of the time, which ranks them 26th overall.

On defense, Pittsburgh is still doing great. Their penalty kill rate of 84.8%, which is good for eighth in the league, is much higher than Anaheim's 75%, which is 23rd.

The Penguins have a 53.9% rate of success in face-offs, which ranks them seventh in the league. The Ducks, on the other hand, have a terrible 41.3% success rate, which ranks them 32nd in the league.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs Anaheim Ducks NHL game, plus plenty more.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Anaheim Ducks: Date and puck-drop time

The Pittsburgh Penguins and the Anaheim Ducks will meet in an exciting NHL game on October 31, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at PPG Paints Arena, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Date October 31, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue PPG Paints Arena Location Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs Anaheim Ducks on TV & stream live online

TV channel: Victory+, SN-PIT, KCOP-13

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Anaheim Ducks team news

Pittsburgh Penguins team news

Joel Blomqvist has a record of 2-4-0 as a goalie, with a goals-against average of 3.46 and a save percentage of .908.

Tristan Jarry experiences a record of 1-1-0, but his high GAA of 5.47 and low SV% of .836 have made things hard for him.

This season, Evgeni Malkin has 14 points, including three goals and eleven assists.

Pittsburgh Penguins Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Vasily Ponomarev Upper body injury Out Bryan Rust Lower body injury Out

Anaheim Ducks team news

Lukas Dostal has a great record of 4-2-1, a goals-against average of 2.00, and a save percentage of .943%, which includes one shutout.

James Reimer has had a tough season. He has a record of 0-2-0, a goals-against average of 4.50, along with a save percentage of .864.

Troy Terry leads the Ducks with 8 points, which includes five goals and three assists.

Anaheim Ducks Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status John Gibson Appendix Out

Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks head-to-head record

The Pittsburgh Penguins and the Anaheim Ducks will be looking to build on their current head-to-head past, which has included some close games with lots of goals. The Penguins have captured four of their last five games, including a 2-0 win on the eighth of November 2023, which shows how good they are at defense. But the Ducks pulled off a close 4-3 win over the Penguins on October 31st, showing that they could fight offensively. Because the Penguins can consistently score goals (as shown by their 6-3 victory in February 2023) and score goals, they could have the edge. On the other hand, the Ducks could be a big problem if they can control their offensive firepower, especially with guys like Troy Terry heading the way. The game is likely to be very close, and there could be a lot of goals again since both teams have scored a lot of goals in their past games against each other.

Date Results Nov 08, 2023 Penguins 2-0 Ducks Oct 31, 2023 Ducks 4-3 Penguins Feb 11, 2023 Penguins 6-3 Ducks Jan 17, 2023 Penguins 4-3 Ducks Jan 12, 2022 Penguins 4-1 Ducks

More NHL news and coverage