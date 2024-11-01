How to watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs Montreal Canadiens NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Montreal Canadiens, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Pittsburgh Penguins will square off against the Montreal Canadiens to begin a thrilling NHL clash on November 2, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. The Pittsburgh Penguins are coming into this game after beating the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 in overtime.

Pittsburgh has an overall record of 4-7-1 and a home record of 2-3-0. Their difference in goals scored is -13, as they have scored 35 goals and given up 48.

In contrast, Montreal has a 4-6-1 record overall, with a 1-2-1 record when competing away from home. The Canadiens have 52 penalties, which is an average of 4.7 each game and places them in fifth place in the NHL in terms of penalties.

This is the second time this season that these two teams will encounter each other. The Penguins won the first game 6-3. Sidney Crosby scored two goals and was the best player in that game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs Montreal Canadiens NHL game, plus plenty more.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Montreal Canadiens: Date and puck-drop time

The Pittsburgh Penguins will meet the Montreal Canadiens in an electrifying NHL battle on November 2, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at PPG Paints Arena, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Date November 2, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue PPG Paints Arena Location Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs Montreal Canadiens on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Montreal Canadiens team news

Pittsburgh Penguins team news

Joel Blomqvist has a record of 2–4–0 and a 3.46 goals-against average. He has a save percentage of .909 and has not yet recorded a shutout.

Alex Nedeljkovic has a record of 1-2–1, a goals-against average of 3.18, and a .890 save percentage, but he has also never recorded a shutout.

Evgeni Malkin has 14 points, including three goals and eleven assists so far.

Pittsburgh Penguins Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Bryan Rust Lower body injury Out Matt Nieto Knee injury Out

Montreal Canadiens team news

Sam Montembeault has a record of 3–4-0 and a goals-against average of 3.67. He also has a save percentage of .891 and one shutout this season.

Cayden Primeau has had a tough season with a record of 1-2-1, a goals-against average of 4.38, along with a save rate of .861, but no shutouts.

Nick Suzuki has 13 points this season, with four goals and nine assists.

Montreal Canadiens Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status David Reinbacher Knee injury Out Patrik Laine Knee injury Out

Pittsburgh Penguins and Montreal Canadiens head-to-head record

The latest five games between the Penguins and the Canadiens have shown how competitive their relationship is. The Penguins have won four of these games, including the most recent one on the 15th of October 2024, when they beat them 6-3. This gives them a psychological edge going into this game. With that said, the Canadiens did win a big game 6-4 in March of 2023, which might give them some hope. Because the Penguins have been successful overall and are good at scoring, and the Canadiens have been having a rough season, Pittsburgh might be the favorite to keep their winning streak going. However, Montreal could surprise everyone if they take advantage of scoring chances and tighten up their defense.

Date Results Oct 15, 2024 Penguins 6-3 Canadiens Feb 23, 2024 Penguins 4-1 Canadiens Jan 28, 2024 Penguins 3-2 Canadiens Dec 14, 2023 Penguins 4-3 Canadiens Mar 15, 2023 Canadiens 6-4 Penguins

