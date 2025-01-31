How to watch today's Parma vs Lecce Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Parma and Lecce, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two sides battling against Serie A relegation, Parma and Lecce face off at Stadio Tardini on Friday.

While Parma faced a 3-2 league loss to AC Milan last time out, Lecce suffered a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Inter last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Parma vs Lecce online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Parma and Lecce will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial), CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

Parma vs Lecce kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Ennio Tardini

The Serie A match between Parma and Lecce will be played at Stadio Ennio Tardini in Parma, Italy.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Friday, January 31, in the US.

Team news & squads

Parma team news

While skipper Enrico Del Prato is suspended for the tie, the hosts' soaring injury list consists of Botond Balogh, Yordan Osorio, Alessandro Circati, Adrian Bernabe, Mateusz Kowalski and Gabriel Charpentier.

With playmaker Dennis Man doubtful with a thigh problem, Pontus Almqvist could slot into the XI. And as recent signing Jacob Ondrejka looks to make his club debut, either Ange-Yoan Bonny or Milan Djuric is tipped to start up front.

Lecce team news

As for the visitors, Hamza Rafia, Medon Berisha, Kialonda Gaspar, Lameck Banda and Filip Marchwinski all remain sidelined through injuries.

Purturbed to be set for a transfer move to the Premier League, Patrick Dorgu is likely to make way for Antonino Gallo at left-back, while Nikola Krstovic should lead the line.

