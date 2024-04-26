Paris 2024 Olympics basketball schedule: How to watch basketball, qualified teams, schedule & more

Here’s all the information you’ll need to know about which nations will take to the court in France this year

Few sports possess the glitz and glamor of basketball, and fewer international prizes come bigger for its stars than a gold medal at the Olympic Games.

At the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics, a dozen nations will compete across a total of four events - men’s, women’s, men’s 3x3, and women’s 3x3 - in pursuit of a place in sporting immortality, with some of the game’s biggest stars set to take to the court.

Alongside hosts France and perennial favorites the United States - chasing even more gold-medal success in a sport they have historically dominated - there are plenty of contenders, from Tokyo 2020 hosts Japan to European heavyweights Serbia.

With no shortage of action set to unfold over the course of a dramatic fortnight, fans look set for another feast of hoop dreams - but just who will be at Paris 2024? What will the schedule be? And how will you be able to watch it all unfold?

GOAL guides you through how to see all the basketball action from the Paris 2024 Olympics this year.

When and where is the Paris 2024 Olympics?

The Paris 2024 Olympics will take place in Paris, France, between Friday, July 26, and Sunday, August 11, 2024.

The basketball tournament will run between Saturday, July 27, and Sunday, August 11. The early stages of the men’s and women’s tournaments will be held at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Lille, while the final stages will take place at Accor Arena in Paris.

The men’s and women’s 3x3 will meanwhile be held at the Place de la Concorde, the largest open-air square in the capital city, located at the eastern end of the Champs-Elysees.

Which teams have qualified for basketball at Paris 2024?

With a dozen teams apiece for the men’s and women’s tournaments and another eight nations included for the men’s 3x3 and women’s 3x3, there will be a host of sides looking for glory in basketball across the Paris 2024 Olympics.

While some nations, such as the United States, will compete across all formats, others will only contest one or two individual events. Below, you can find a breakdown of who has qualified so far and what they will compete for in France.

List of Paris 2024 basketball teams

Nation Event Australia Men’s Canada Men’s China Men’s 3x3, Women’s 3x3 France Men’s, Women’s, Women’s 3x3 Germany Men’s Japan Men’s Serbia Men’s, Men’s 3x3 South Sudan Men’s United States Men’s, Women’s, Men’s 3x3, Women’s 3x3

Australia (Men’s)

The Boomers have been semi-finalists twice on the bounce now and picked up the bronze medal in the men’s tournament at Tokyo 2020. Now, they will hope to make that final step up to the showpiece game and go one better in France.

A second-round exit at the 2023 World Cup was a disappointment, but with a slew of homegrown talents and NBA stars like Dallas Mavericks duo Josh Green and Dante Exum on hand, they will hope they have enough big-game experience to see them through.

Canada (Men’s)

Having only qualified for the women’s tournament at Tokyo 2020, Canada will bring a men’s team littered with NBA talents to feature in Paris, following on from an excellent bronze-medal finish at the 2023 World Cup, where they defeated the United States.

Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk, Houston Rockets small forward Dillon Brooks, and Dallas Mavericks power forward Dwight Powell are just some of the names who will want to represent their country across the Atlantic this time around.

China (Men’s 3x3, Women’s 3x3)

Bronze medalists in the women’s 3x3 at Tokyo 2020, China will compete in both the men’s and women’s 3x3 formats this time in France as the often-dominant nation looks to break further Olympic ground.

That might be easier said than done on both counts, however. Despite a slew of tough opponents on hand to face them, they will have high hopes of adding more medals to their ever-increasing tally.

France (Men’s, Women’s, Women’s 3x3)

The hosts were silver medalists in the men’s event at Tokyo 2020, and now on their own turf, will hope they can go all the way and deliver a massive team result at Paris 2024, with additional qualification for the women’s and women’s 3x3 secured too.

A dismal World Cup campaign must be parked in the rearview mirror fast. With Los Angeles Clippers small forward Nicolas Batum smarting from a tough campaign, they might be able to bounce back in impressive fashion.

Germany (Men’s)

Something of a semi-regular presence in this event without ever really making an impact. Germany’s best result in men’s basketball at the Olympics was seventh way back at Barcelona in 1992, more than three decades ago.

They will head to France with renewed optimism, though, having won the 2023 World Cup after defeating the United States in the semi-finals and then Serbia in the final. With Orlando Magic pair Franz and Moritz Wagner, plus Toronto Raptors star Dennis Schroder, they will have high hopes of a medal finish.

Japan (Men’s)

A best-ever performance in either discipline saw Japan take women’s silver on home soil at Tokyo 2020, but so far, they are not on course to defend that title, with only one of their teams in the mix.

That would be their men’s side, which boosts NBA experience in Phoenix Suns small forward Yuta Watanabe. Much of their team is domestic-based however, and the questions will linger whether they can travel well enough to make an impact in Paris.

Serbia (Men’s, Men’s 3x3)

Serbia, silver medalists in the men’s event at Rio 2016, are back at the Olympics after missing out on a palace in Tokyo in 2020. As they look to repeat, Serbia has the arguable advantage of one of the biggest names in basketball among its ranks.

The Joker himself, reigning NBA champion and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, will likely be tasked with leading his team in pursuit of medal success in Paris, with Miami Heat rising star Nikola Jovic another one to look out for.

South Sudan (Men’s)

A first-time contender making an unlikely debut at Paris 2024, South Sudan will hope to do themselves proud on their maiden foray into the basketball events in France. Having booked their place as the top-ranked African nation at the 2023 World Cup, South Sudan will hope to do themselves proud.

Los Angeles Lakers power forward Wenyen Gabriel and Chicago Bulls guard Carlik Jones are both team members who booked their places. They will arrive as outsiders but hope to hold their heads high throughout the tournament.

United States (Men’s, Women’s, Men’s 3x3, Women’s 3x3)

The frontrunners for all the top prizes, even before they step onto the court, Team USA will be looking to go one better than their three gold medals at Tokyo 2020 and make it a clean sweep of the top of the podium across all basketball events.

The men’s teams will have high hopes. Still, both the women’s and their 3x3 counterparts will have crowns to defend, too, with a squad set to be dominated by NBA stars, including Steph Curry, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant, among those on the provisional longlist roster.

What is the schedule for basketball at Paris 2024?

With events starting on the second day of Paris 2024 and stretching through the final day of festivities, basketball fans will not be shortchanged when it comes to action in France.

There are no confirmed fixtures yet, but the day schedule for stages and events is below. GOAL will have all the details when they are confirmed.

Paris 2024 basketball schedule

Date Event Stage Saturday, July 27 Men’s Group Stage Sunday, July 28 Men’s Group Stage, Women’s Group Stage Monday, July 29 Women’s Group Stage Tuesday, July 30 Men’s Group Stage, Men’s 3x3 Group Stage, Women’s 3x3 Group Stage Wednesday, July 31 Men’s Group Stage, Women’s Group Stage, Men’s 3x3 Group Stage, Women’s 3x3 Group Stage Thursday, August 1 Women’s Group Stage, Men’s 3x3 Group Stage, Women’s 3x3 Group Stage Friday, August 2 Men’s Group Stage, Men’s 3x3 Group Stage, Women’s 3x3 Group Stage Saturday, August 3 Men’s Group Stage, Women’s Group Stage, Women’s 3x3 Quarter-Final, Group Stage Sunday, August 4 Women’s Group Stage, Men’s 3x3 Quarter-Final, Group Stage Monday, August 5 Men’s 3x3 Final, Semi-Final, Quarter-Final, Women’s 3x3 Final, Semi-Final, Quarter-Final Tuesday, August 6 Men’s Quarter-Final Wednesday, August 7 Women’s Quarter-Final Thursday, August 8 Men’s Semi-Final Friday, August 9 Women’s Semi-Final Saturday, August 10 Men’s Final, Men’s Bronze Sunday, August 11 Women’s Final, Women’s Bronze

How can I watch the Paris 2024 Olympics?

The Paris 2024 Olympics will be covered by NBC and streamed through their Peacock streaming service.

With complete coverage of the games, plus a host of other sports and entertainment coverage, subscribers can enjoy a rich selection of options with Peacock. Customers can subscribe to Peacock Premium with ads for $5.99 per month and Peacock Premium Plus without ads for $11.99 per month.

FAQs

Has Paris hosted the Olympics before?

The Paris 2024 Olympics will be the third time the city has hosted the games, joining London as the only other host to welcome it on as many occasions.

They previously welcomed the event in 1900 and 1924, making it an entire century since they last played host.

What sports will make their debut at the Paris 2024 Olympics?

Four new sports will make their debut at the Paris 2024 Olympics, with sport climbing, skateboarding, surfing, and breakdancing all added to the program of the games.

However, karate and baseball have been dropped from the program, and there are fewer individual events on the schedule than in Tokyo 2020.

Where will the 2028 Olympics be held?

Following the Paris 2024 Olympics, the following games will be held in Los Angeles, with the United States set to welcome them back for the first time since Atlanta 1996.

It will mark the third occasion that the city hosted the games, following London and Paris, bringing them to California in 1932 and 1984.