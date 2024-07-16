Paris 2024 closing ceremony: Date, time, artists & how to watch end of Olympic Games

Here’s all the information you’ll need to know about the final festivities in Paris this year

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games are set to bring together thousands of the world’s brightest and best athletes across more than two weeks of thrilling action. The event will conclude with one of the historic events that can help define it for generations to come.

The closing ceremony, which brings the curtain down on the Olympics while passing the host baton to the next nation that will welcome them, frequently taps into the country's rich cultural identity and frequently reflects its pride and position on the world stage.

From London 2012, with its cavalcade of British pop and rock royalty, to Rio 2016 and its carnival atmosphere, plenty of closing ceremonies have rooted themselves firmly in the public imagination over the years, and France will be determined to ensure their handover to the United States for Los Angeles 2028 is one for the history books.

Article continues below

But just when does the Paris 2024 closing ceremony take place? Who is expected to take part? And where can you watch it all unfold from your home across the Atlantic? GOAL brings you our guide to the Paris 2024 closing ceremony, including all you need to know ahead of the event.

When and where are the Paris 2024 Olympics?

Getty Images

The Paris 2024 Olympics will take place in France between Friday, July 26, and Sunday, August 11, 2024.

The games will take place predominantly around the French capital. However, some events occur across the rest of the continental country, with a handful in or around French territories, including Tahiti in French Polynesia.

When is the Paris 2024 closing ceremony?

Getty Images

The closing ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will take place on Sunday, August 11, with festivities set to begin following the completion of the women’s marathon at 20:00 CEST / 14:00 ET.

Unlike the opening ceremony, which will take place around the Jardins du Trocadero and the Seine, the closing ceremony will unfold in a traditional stadium setting, with the Stade de France set to host the event.

The venue will host athletics, track and field events and rugby during the course of the games.

Who will take part in the Paris 2024 closing ceremony?

Getty Images

The Paris 2024 closing ceremony's particulars remain a closely guarded secret, with the event frequently shrouded in mystery at each olympiad. However, we know that it is under the artistic direction of Thomas Jolly, the former director of the Le Quai d'Angers.

We also know that a quarter-hour segment of the show will represent the handover to Los Angeles 2028, likely with a cultural performance related to the Californian city.

Dancers, acrobats, and other entertainment stars are rumoured to appear, but until that happens, much of the content remains subject to intense speculation.

Familiar component features such as the closing parade, where athletes carry their nation's flag, final medal ceremonies for the women’s marathon, speeches by key IOC members and the extinguishing of the Olympic flame will also occur.

How can I watch the Paris 2024 closing ceremony?

Getty Images

The Paris 2024 Olympics will be covered by NBC and streamed through their Peacock streaming service, including the closing ceremony.

With complete coverage of the games, plus a host of other sports and entertainment coverage, subscribers can enjoy a rich selection of options with Peacock. Customers can subscribe to Peacock Premium with ads from $5.99 per month and Peacock Premium Plus without ads for $11.99 per month.

If you want to watch it through your TV package, you’ll need NBC. Sling TV offers NBC channels and provides an excellent option for watching the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

Right now, you can get the Orange + Blue Plan at 50% off for $30 per month for the first month, granting access to NBC. Then, when the Olympics are done, you can watch all your sports, like hockey, basketball, soccer, and more, on the streaming service.

FAQs

Getty Images

Has Paris hosted the Olympics before?

The Paris 2024 Olympics will be the third time the city has hosted the games, joining London as the only other host to welcome it on as many occasions.

They previously welcomed the event in 1900 and 1924, making it a full century since they last played host.

What sports will make their debut at the Paris 2024 Olympics?

Four new sports will debut at the Paris 2024 Olympics, with climbing, skateboarding, surfing, and breakdancing all added to the programme.

However, karate and baseball have been dropped from the programme, with fewer individual events on the schedule than in Tokyo 2020.

Where will the 2028 Olympics be held?

Following the Paris 2024 Olympics, the next games will be held in Los Angeles, with the United States set to welcome them back for the first time since Atlanta 1996.

It will mark the third occasion that the city has hosted the games following London and Paris, having brought them to California in 1932 and 1984.