How to watch today's Paraguay U20 vs Chile U20 Copa Sudamericano U20 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Sudamericano U20 match between Paraguay and Chile, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Paraguay U20 and Chile U20 will face off in Copa Supdamericano U20 at Estadio Misael Delgado on Friday.

Both sides have already qualified for the final stage but will look to grab the second spot in Group A when they convene on the final matchday of the first stage.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Paraguay U20 vs Chile U20 online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Copa Sudamericano U20 match between Paraguay and Chile will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX (Sling TV).

Paraguay U20 vs Chile U20 kick-off time

The Copa Sudamericano U20 match between Paraguay and Chile will be played at Estadio Misael Delgado in Valencia, Venezuela.

It will kick off at 3:30 pm PT / 6:30 pm ET on Friday, January 31, in the US.

Team news & squads

Paraguay U20 team news

Octavio Alfonso will continue in support of Tiago Caballero up front, while head coach Aldo Duscher could continue with a back four of Maximiliano Duarte, Lucas Quintana, Diego Ramos and Tobias Morinigo.

Chile U20 team news

Udinese forward Damian Pizarro's place in the XI is threatened by Juan Rossel following the latter's double against Peru.

Gabriel Pinto should marshal the midfield, while Ivan Roman is the mainstay at the back.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

