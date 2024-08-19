How to watch Florida Panthers vs Minnesota Wild NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game betweenthe Florida Panthers and the Minnesota Wild, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Florida Panthers are set to face off against the Minnesota Wild to begin a highly anticipated NHL battle on October 22, 2024, at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT.

The Florida Panthers are 4-2-1, and the Minnesota Wild are 3-0-2.

The Panthers have a good power play rate (19%), which ranks them 16th in the league. The Wild, on the other hand, have a great one (31.3%), which ranks them fourth overall.

However, Florida's penalty kill is quite good—at 89.5%, it ranks fourth—showing that they can stop opponents from scoring. Minnesota's penalty kill, on the other hand, is only 75%, which ranks 20th.

Florida Panthers vs Minnesota Wild: Date and puck-drop time

The Florida Panthers and the Minnesota Wild will meet in an epic NHL clash on October 22, 2024, at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT, at Amerant Bank Arena, in Sunrise, Florida.

Date October 22, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT Venue Amerant Bank Arena Location Sunrise, Florida

How to watch Florida Panthers vs Minnesota Wild on TV & stream live online

TV channel: BSN, SCRIPPS, BSWI

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Florida Panthers vs Minnesota Wild team news

Florida Panthers team news

Sergei Bobrovsky has a 3-1-1 record, and a 2.95 GAA, along with a .896 SV%.

Spencer Knight has a record of 1-1-0, a slightly better GAA of 3.55, and an SV% of .891.

Sam Reinhart helps the Panthers in scoring with 12 points, which includes 5 goals and 7 assists.

Florida Panthers Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jonah Gadjovich Undisclosed Day-to-Day Matthew Tkachuk Illness Day-to-Day

Minnesota Wild team news

Filip Gustavsson has a record of 3-0-1, a phenomenal 1.49 GAA, along with a .950 SV%.

The goalie Marc-Andre Fleury is still without a win this season. He has an overall mark of 0-0-1, a goals-against average of 3.72, and a save percentage of .882%.

On the scoring end, Kirill Kaprizov has 8 points, which includes 2 goals and 6 assists.

Minnesota Wild Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Ryan Hartman Upper body injury Day-to-Day Graeme Clarke Lower body injury Out

Florida Panthers and Minnesota Wild head-to-head record

The Florida Panthers and the Minnesota Wild are going to meet each other, and based on their last five meetings, it looks like it will be a close, high-scoring game. The Wild beat Florida last time, 6-4, on the 20th of January 2024, and they knocked out the Panthers 2-0 previously this season, so it looks like they've been doing well lately against Florida. But the Panthers additionally proved they can score against Minnesota, capturing two of the past five games, including a 5-3 win on the 22nd of January 2023, and a 6-2 triumph on February 19th, 2022. Both teams are strong offensively, but their defensive strengths are different. This game could come down to which team can control the pace and take advantage of special teams' chances.

Date Results Jan 20, 2024 Wild 6-4 Panthers Oct 13, 2023 Wild 2-0 Panthers Feb 14, 2023 Panthers 2-1 Wild Jan 22, 2023 Panthers 5-3 Wild Feb 19, 2022 Panthers 6-2 Wild

