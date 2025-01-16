How to watch Florida Panthers vs Detroit Red Wings NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Florida Panthers and the Detroit Red Wings, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Florida Panthers will host the Detroit Red Wings at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday at 7:00 pm ET, with the two teams entering the contest on contrasting notes. The Panthers are coming off a morale-boosting win, while the Red Wings are looking to rebound from a disappointing defeat.

The Red Wings sit seventh in the Atlantic Division with a 20-19-4 record, just four points shy of a playoff position. This precarious standing has prompted discussions about potential trades to bolster their roster. In their last outing, they faced the San Jose Sharks, conceding a goal just 1:45 into the game and another shorthanded goal later in the first period. While Detroit narrowed the gap with a goal in the second, the Sharks erupted for four goals in the third, handing the Red Wings a 6-3 loss.

The Panthers, with a 26-16-3 record, are second in the Atlantic Division, though recent inconsistencies have caused their stock to drop in the NHL power rankings. Their previous game against the New Jersey Devils was a tightly contested affair. Following two goalless periods, the Panthers took the lead through a Jesper Boqvist strike, only for the Devils to equalize moments later. The game eventually went to a shootout, where Florida ended their losing skid with a victory.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Florida Panthers vs Detroit Red Wings NHL game, plus plenty more.

Florida Panthers vs Detroit Red Wings: Date and puck-drop time

The Panthers will square off against the Red Wings in a thrilling NHL clash on Thursday, January 16, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

Date Thursday, January 16, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Amerant Bank Arena Location Sunrise, Florida

How to watch Florida Panthers vs Detroit Red Wings on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Florida Panthers vs Detroit Red Wings team news & key performers

Florida Panthers team news

The Panthers rely on the dynamic duo of Sam Reinhart and Matthew Tkachuk to drive their offense. Reinhart leads the team with 27 goals and 24 assists, including nine power-play goals and four shorthanded strikes. Tkachuk, second in points, has 14 goals and 26 assists, with eight goals and 10 assists coming on the man advantage.

Captain Aleksander Barkov complements them on the top line, leading the team in assists with 27 while adding 11 goals. Barkov has also contributed five goals and nine assists on the power play. On the third line, Carter Verhaeghe and Anton Lundell continue to provide depth scoring. Verhaeghe has registered 10 goals and 21 assists, including three power-play goals and 11 assists, while Lundell has chipped in with nine goals and 19 assists.

In goal, Sergei Bobrovsky is slated to start for the Panthers. With an 18-10-2 record, a 2.78 goals-against average, and a .899 save percentage, Bobrovsky has delivered three outings in his last five games allowing two or fewer goals. However, he has only one win in that span, with a 1-3-1 record.

Detroit Red Wings team news

For Detroit, Lucas Raymond has been their standout performer, leading the team in points and assists. He has amassed 18 goals and 29 assists, including four goals and 18 assists on the power play. Dylan Larkin, skating alongside Raymond on the top line, ranks second in team scoring with 18 goals and 20 assists, contributing 10 goals and seven assists on the power play.

The second line features Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane, two offensive powerhouses. DeBrincat leads the team in goals with 19, alongside 17 assists, including eight power-play goals and nine assists. Kane has been a consistent presence, tallying 10 goals and 17 assists this season.

Between the pipes, Cam Talbot is expected to get the nod for the Red Wings. Sporting a 10-9-2 record, he has a 2.98 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage. Talbot has been solid of late, winning his last four starts and holding opponents to two or fewer goals in two of them, with a save percentage exceeding .910 in another two.

Head-to-head record