How to watch today's Florida Panthers vs New York Rangers NHL Eastern Conference Final Game 6: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL Eastern Conference Final Game 6 between the Florida Panthers and the New York Rangers.

The New York Rangers will aim to stave off elimination when they take on the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Rangers will face elimination for the first time this season after losing 3-2 to the Panthers on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. After sweeping the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals, Florida will have its first chance to return to the Stanley Cup Final for the second year in a row with Game 6.

So far, it has been a back-and-forth series. Florida took Game 1, then the Rangers regained the box seat with two consecutive overtime victories before the Panthers rattled off a pair of 3-2 wins to put the Rangers on the brink of elimination.

With New York's back against the wall, can they force a do-or-die Game 7?

Here, GOAL brings you all the information you need to know about this NHL match, including how to watch, team news, key results and head-to-head results.

Florida Panthers vs New York Rangers: Date & Puck-Drop time

Date Saturday, June 1, 2024 Time 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT Arena Amerant Bank Arena Location Sunrise, Florida

The Florida Panthers will play the New York Rangers in a highly anticipated NHL matchup on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

How to watch Florida Panthers vs New York Rangers NHL Game on TV & stream live online

The New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers NHL fixture will be broadcast live nationally on ABC.

If you don't have cable TV, the best way to watch almost every NHL playoff game online is with DirecTV Stream Choice. Best of all, DirecTV Stream packages all start with a five-day free trial. You need to pay for DirecTV Stream's Ultimate plan ($119.99 per month) to get all the channels you need to watch games on national channels: ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, TBS, and TNT.

Florida Panthers vs New York Rangers Team News & Key Leaders

Florida Panthers

Florida has a clean bill of health heading into this contest, with no player listed as questionable or out on the injury report.

A healthy roster has allowed coach Paul Maurice to rotate players in and out of the lineup. Veteran Kyle Okposo replaced for Nick Cousins for Game 4, so expect to see him stay in the fray following a pair of wins.

The Pathers' best players are all performing up to the mark, with three goals in this series from Sam Bennett, Sam Reinhart and Carter Vergaeghe, and Matthew Tkachuk and Aleksander Barkov adding further offensive support.

Additionally, goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky has been great in the net, saving 116 of the 127 shots he's faced with a save percentage of .913.

New York Rangers

Head coach Peter Laviolette shuffled his pack a bit for Game 5, putting Filip Chytil back into the top six after a one-game rest and taking out Blake Wheeler. Jimmy Vesey remains the only injured Ranger.

There are no longer any ifs-and-buts for the Rangers. There is no more wriggle room. There is just one game, one win, otherwise their Presidents' Trophy-winning, 55-victory season would be in vain.

Of the 11 goals the Rangers have netted so far in this series, nine of them have come from just three players: Alexis Lafreniere has four, Barclay Goodrow has three and Vincent Trocheck has two to his name.

Igor Shesterkin has been the most successful Blueshirt in this series. With another 34 saves on Thursday, his save percentage in this series now stands at .934. He also leads all playoff goalies with 12.2 goals saved beyond expectations.

Head-to-Head Record

This is the second time the Rangers and Panthers take on each other in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The first time they locked horns was 27 years ago when New York won the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals in five games.