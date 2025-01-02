How to watch Florida Panthers vs Pittsburgh Penguins NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game betweenthe Florida Panthers and the Pittsburgh Penguins, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Florida Panthers are ready to host the Pittsburgh Penguins to open a high-voltage NHL battle on January 3, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Penguins' penalty kill is better than the Panthers'; at 81.7%, it ranks ninth in the league, while the Panthers' is only 80.9%, it ranks sixteenth.

Pittsburgh clearly has the upper hand in face-offs; they win 51.9% of them, which ranks them ninth in the NHL, whereas Florida struggles with 48.4%, which ranks them 26th.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Florida Panthers vs Pittsburgh Penguins NHL game, plus plenty more.

Florida Panthers vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Date and puck-drop time

The Florida Panthers and the Pittsburgh Penguins will meet in an exciting NHL game on January 3, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Amerant Bank Arena, in Sunrise, Florida.

Date January 3, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Amerant Bank Arena Location Sunrise, Florida

How to watch Florida Panthers vs Pittsburgh Penguins on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Florida Panthers vs Pittsburgh Penguins team news

Florida Panthers team news

Sergei Bobrovsky has an impressive record of 17-7-1, a 2.81 GAA, an.896 SV%, and a shutout.

Spencer Knight has a 6-6-1 record with a 2.87 GAA, .887 SV%, and one shutout.

Sam Reinhart has 45 points with 22 goals and 23 assists.

Florida Panthers Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Niko Gadjovich Upper body injury Day-to-Day Jonah Mikkola Upper body injury Day-to-Day

Pittsburgh Penguins team news

Alex Nedeljkovic has a 6-6-3 record, and a 3.18 GAA, with a .889 SV%.

Tristan Jarry has struggled in goal holding an 8-6-2 record, and a 3.58 GAA, including a .885 SV%.

Sidney Crosby collects 41 points, 10 goals, and 31 assists.

Pittsburgh Penguins Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Kris Letang Undisclosed Out Owen Pickering Upper body injury Out

Florida Panthers and Pittsburgh Penguins head-to-head record

The last five games between the Florida Panthers and the Pittsburgh Penguins have been close, with Florida winning four of them. The most recent game was on the fourth of December 2024, and the Penguins barely beat the Panthers 5–4, showing that they can score when they get the chance. But the Panthers have regularly executed better than the Penguins in past games, including wins by large margins of 5-2 on the 15th of February 2024, and 4-1 on the 5th of March 2023. Florida's even attack and recent better action make it look like they could control the game. However, Pittsburgh's last win shows that they can tighten up defense and perform well in high-stakes situations, which makes this matchup unpredictable. The result will probably depend a lot on the special teams and the goalkeeper.

Date Results Dec 04, 2024 Penguins 5-4 Panthers Feb 15, 2024 Panthers 5-2 Penguins Jan 27, 2024 Panthers 3-2 Penguins Dec 09, 2023 Panthers 3-1 Penguins Mar 05, 2023 Panthers 4-1 Penguins

