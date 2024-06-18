How to watch today's Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers 2024 Stanley Cup Final Game 5: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL Stanley Cup Final Game 5 between the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers.

The Florida Panthers (3-1) will have a second shot at winning the first championship in franchise history when they host the Edmonton Oilers (1-3) for Game 5 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday.

Florida took the first three games of the series but was unable to complete the sweep on Saturday as Edmonton showed up in a big way and cruised to an 8-1 win in Game 4, which means the Stanley Cup Final returns to Sunrise for Game 5 on Tuesday with the Florida Panthers still holding a commanding 3-1 series lead.

The Oilers fought for their lives to stay alive, while the Eastern Conference champs took their foot off the gas. Having said that, 8-1? Oilers' faithful are praying that Edmonton's one-sided victory in Game 4 awoke the offense and propels them to a miraculous comeback in the series.

While the Panthers may end up winning the Stanley Cup in front of their fans, it will not be the cakewalk it was in the first two games. When a team is desperate, they will do anything to avoid going down. Expect the Oilers to show some fight and do everything in their power to force this to Game 6.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Edmonton Oilers vs Florida Panthers NHL game, plus plenty more.

Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers: Date and puck-drop time

Edmonton Oilers will take on Florida Panthers in a highly anticipated NHL game on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 at 8:00pm ET/ 5:00pm PT, at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

Date Tuesday, June 18, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 8:00pm ET/ 5:00pm PT Venue Amerant Bank Arena Location Sunrise, Florida

How to watch Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Streaming service: DirecTV

The Panthers vs. Oilers NHL showdown will be broadcast live nationally on ABC.

If you don't have cable TV, the best way to watch almost every NHL playoff game online is with DirecTV Stream Choice. Best of all, DirecTV Stream packages all start with a five-day free trial.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024.

Florida Panthers team news

There's no doubt netminder Sergei Bobrovsky will not want to see his stats from Game 4. He has allowed five goals on 16 shots and was replaced by Anthony Stolarz with 15:01 remaining in the second period.

Nobody's blaming Bobrovsky for how the game unraveled. A benefit to the big loss is the goalie got 35 minutes of rest. Bobrovsky's ability to bounce back will make all the difference for the Panthers if they are to put this series to bed.

The 28-year-old center and captain Aleksander Barkov leads the Panthers with 21 points in the playoffs and has recorded four two-point performances in his last eight contests.

However, Florida could benefit from a firing Matthew Tkachuk offensively. He has just one assist through four games in this series. That's in stark contrast to his five goals and 19 points across 17 playoff appearances heading into this series. Carter Verhaeghe has also struggled. He scored the first goal of this series, but hasn't factored on the scoresheet since.

Florida Panthers players to watch

Player Position Stats (Playoffs) Aleksander Barkov Center 7 G, 14 A, 21 PTS Sam Reinhart Center 9 G, 6 A, 15 PTS Matthew Tkachuk Left Wing 5 G, 15 A, 20 PTS Sergei Bobrovsky Goaltender 2.27 GAA/ .909 SV

Florida Panthers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Aleksander Barkov Undisclosed day-to-day

Edmonton Oilers team news

Edmonton were finally able to generate offense in the series, scoring at least two goals in each of the last four periods after registering only two over the first eight sessions.

Fifteen of the Oilers' 18 skaters got onto the stat sheet in Game 4, with superstar Connor McDavid leading the attack with a goal and three assists. The 27-year-old center, who has picked up six points in his last two games, is first in the NHL with 38 and looking to join Wayne Gretzky (three times) and Mario Lemieux as the only players to record at least 40 in one playoff season. He's also set a new record for assists in a single postseason run at 32.

At the same time, Goaltender Stuart Skinner had a strong game and stopped 32-of-33 shots. Skinner's .898 playoff save percentage leaves plenty to be desired for, but there are times when he's dominant, and the pressure of playing in a knockout setting doesn't seem to bother him.

Edmonton Oilers players to watch

Player Position Stats (Playoffs) Connor McDavid Forward 6 G, 32 A, 38 PTS Leon Draisaitl Center 10 G, 20 A, 30 PTS Evan Bouchard Defense 6 G, 23 A, 29 PTS

Edmonton Oilers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Evander Kane Sports Hernia day-to-day Troy Stecher Ankle Out

