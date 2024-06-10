How to watch today's Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers 2024 Stanley Cup Final Game 2: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL Stanley Cup Final Game 2 between the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers.

After being on the wrong side of a shutout in the series opener, the Edmonton Oilers will look to even up the series when they face the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday at Amerant Bank Arena.

The Panthers jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, taking Game One with a 3-0 victory to take the lead in this series. Now, the Cats aim to establish a commanding 2-0 lead before heading to Edmonton.

While losing the opening game of the series on the road is hardly a disaster, the Oilers generated 32 shots on the net in the first game, but failed to find the back on the net even once in a lop-sided encounter. They desperately need their offense to click to ensure that the Panthers don't run away with the series early on.

This matchup promises to deliver a thrilling series filled with two standout squads. Here, GOAL brings you all the information you need to know about this NHL match, including how to watch, team news, key results and head-to-head results.

Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers: Date & Puck-Drop time

Date Monday, June 10, 2024 Time 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT Arena BB&T Center Location Sunrise, Florida

How to watch Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers NHL Game on TV & stream live online

The Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers NHL showdown will be broadcast live nationally on ABC.

If you don't have cable TV, the best way to watch almost every NHL playoff game online is with DirecTV Stream Choice. Best of all, DirecTV Stream packages all start with a five-day free trial. You need to pay for DirecTV Stream's Ultimate plan ($119.99 per month) to get all the channels you need to watch games on national channels: ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, TBS, and TNT.

Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers Team News & Key Leaders

Florida Panthers

The Panthers are reporting they are at full strength for Monday's game.

Florida had few chances in the opening 40 minutes of Game 1, but they made most of the ones they did have. Carter Verhaghe flew through the blue line and received a backhand pass from Aleksander Barkov to put it into the net to break the deadlock.

Evan Rodrigues came off a centering pass and found the back of the net early in the second period to give the Panthers a 2-0 lead. The Cats scored an empty-net goal from Eutu Luostarinen to put the game to bed.

Sergei Bobrovsky's exceptional goaltending performance stole the show, as he stopped all 32 shots faced, including several breakaways and dangerous opportunities from three-time MVP Connor McDavid.

Edmonton Oilers

Similar to the Panthers, no current injuries that will affect Monday's match are being reported by the Oilers.

The Oilers entered the series averaging 3.50 goals per game in the playoffs but in Game One, their offense fell flat, failing to find the back of the net despite firing 32 shots at the net.

The best player in the hockey world, Connor McDavid, will give it another go after he couldn't get one in despite six shots. Additionally, the Oilers need some of the other attacking stars to click. Draisaitl fired four shots, but none went in.

Zach Hyman is the leading goal scorer in the Stanley Cup playoffs with 14. However, none of his three shots went in.

Goalie Stuart Skinner did not face many shots. However, two of the 17 shots went in, as he couldn't stop Verhaeghe or Rodrigues from finding the back of the net. Skinner will need to do a much better job of protecting shots in front of the net.

