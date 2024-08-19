How to watch today’s Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL preseason game between the Florida Panthers and the Tampa Bay Lightning, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Florida Panthers are scheduled to face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning in a highly anticipated NHL preseason game on September 30, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Lightning have a track record of 1-2-0 overall and 0-1-0 on the road, while the Panthers possess a record of 3-2-0 overall and 3-0-0 at home.

The Panthers have a power play achievement rate of 23.5%, which ranks them eighth in the league. The Lightning, on the other hand, have the best power play win rate in the NHL at 28.6%.

The Lightning kill 83.3% of penalties, which is fifth in the league, and the Panthers kill 82.5% of penalties, which is sixth in the league.

Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Date and puck-drop time

The Florida Panthers will square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning in an electrifying NHL preseason game on September 30, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Amerant Bank Arena, in Sunrise, Florida.

Date September 30, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Amerant Bank Arena Location Sunrise, Florida

How to watch Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning on TV & stream live online

TV channel: SCRIPPS, SN1

Streaming service: ESPN+

Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning team news

Florida Panthers team news and players to watch

Sergei Bobrovsky has been the Florida Panthers' best player. He has an amazing 36-17-4 record, a 2.37 goals-against average (GAA), and a strong .915 save percentage (SV%). He has also achieved six shutouts.

Chris Driedger, the backup goalie, has not appeared much but has been steady, with a 1-1-0 record, and a 2.51 GAA, along with a .917 SV%.

Sam Reinhart, a forward, has been an important offensive player, scoring 57 goals and racking up 94 points.

Florida Panthers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Tomas Nosek Upper body injury Out

Tampa Bay Lightning team news and players to watch

Andrei Vasilevskiy, who has a 30-20-2 record, and a 2.90 goals-against average (GAA), with a .900 save percentage (SV%), has been an essential member of the Tampa Bay Lightning goalie team. He has also recorded two shutouts.

Jonas Johansson, who serves as a backup, has had a good season that includes a 12-7-5 record, but his 3.37 GAA and a .890 SV% show that he's had some problems.

Nikita Kucherov has become a dominant force on offense, scoring 144 points and dishing out an amazing 100 assists.

Tampa Bay Lightning injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Michael Eyssimont Lower body injury Out Luke Glendening Undisclosed Out

Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning head-to-head record

Considering their recent head-to-head record, the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning showdown this coming game appears to be another epic battle. The Panthers have won three of their last five games against the Lightning, making the series roughly even.

In their most recent game, on the 26th of September 2024, there were a lot of goals, and the Lightning just barely beat the Panthers 8–7. But Florida's easy 6-1 win on the 30th of April 2024, and their powerful home performance this season make it look like they have a small edge.

Tampa Bay's strong offense—they got six goals in one of their most recent wins—will be tough to beat, but the Panthers' balanced approach and strong goaltending might give them the edge. The game will likely be very close, and there will be many chances to score.

Date Results Sep 26, 2024 Lightning 8-7 Panthers Apr 30, 2024 Panthers 6-1 Lightning Apr 28, 2024 Lightning 6-3 Panthers Apr 26, 2024 Panthers 5-3 Lightning Apr 24, 2024 Panthers 3-2 Lightning

