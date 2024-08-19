How to watch Florida Panthers vs Vegas Golden Knights NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights, including how to watch and team news.

The thrilling NHL clash between the Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights is set to take place on October 19, 2024, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT.

As of right now, the Vegas Golden Knights are 3-1-0, while the Florida Panthers are 3-2-0.

The Panthers place seventh in the league with an amazing penalty kill percentage of 87.5%. This may give them an advantage on defense when they serve Vegas' power play. But the Golden Knights have a terrible penalty kill rate of only 66.7%, which ranks them 26th within the league and could leave them open when they are down a player.

Vegas has a 50.7% success rate in face-offs in comparison to Florida's 46.6%, which means they have a better chance of controlling puck possession.

Florida Panthers vs Vegas Golden Knights: Date and puck-drop time

The Florida Panthers will take on the Vegas Golden Knights in a highly anticipated NHL battle on October 19, 2024, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT, at Amerant Bank Arena, in Sunrise, Florida.

Date October 19, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue Amerant Bank Arena Location Sunrise, Florida

How to watch Florida Panthers vs Vegas Golden Knights on TV & stream live online

TV channel: SCRIPPS, SCRIPPS

Streaming service: ESPN+

Florida Panthers vs Vegas Golden Knights team news

Florida Panthers team news

Sergei Bobrovsky has a 3.02 goals-against average (GAA) along with a .894 save percentage so far this season, but he hasn't recorded a shutout yet.

Spencer Knight, boasts a record of 1-1-0, a higher goals-against average of 3.55, and a save percentage of .891.

Sam Reinhart has 8 points (4 goals, 4 assists).

Florida Panthers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Aleksander Barkov Lower body injury Out Tomas Nosek Upper body injury Out

Vegas Golden Knights team news

Adin Hill has a 2-1-0 record to start the season, but he has had a tough time maintaining a 3.72 GAA including a .855 save percentage, so he hasn't been able to get a shutout.

Ilya Samsonov has made a good impression in his one start, posting a 1.00 GAA and an impressive .957 save percentage, though he hasn't given up a goal.

Mark Stone has 8 points, including 2 goals as well as 6 assists.

Vegas Golden Knights injuries

Player Injury Injury Status William Karlsson Undisclosed Out Jakub Demek Undisclosed Out

Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights head-to-head record

The Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights will be competing against each other soon. Both teams have interesting histories that could affect the game. Out of the last five games, the Panthers have won three times, which includes a convincing 4-1 win earlier in the year and a strong 4-2 win in December 2023. But the Knights additionally proved how strong they are, especially in the year 2023 playoffs, when they beat the Panthers 9-3 and then by a score of 3-2 just a few days later. Because of this back-and-forth relationship, fans can expect a tough game. The Panthers will want to build on their recent wins, whereas the Golden Knights will want to show they are ready for the playoffs and get back on track after losing earlier.

Date Results Jan 05, 2024 Panthers 4-1 Knights Dec 24, 2023 Panthers 4-2 Knights Jun 14, 2023 Knights 9-3 Panthers Jun 11, 2023 Knights 3-2 Panthers Jun 09, 2023 Panthers 3-2 Knights

