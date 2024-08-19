How to watch Florida Panthers vs Vegas Golden Knights NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The thrilling NHL clash between the Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights is set to take place on October 19, 2024, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT.
As of right now, the Vegas Golden Knights are 3-1-0, while the Florida Panthers are 3-2-0.
The Panthers place seventh in the league with an amazing penalty kill percentage of 87.5%. This may give them an advantage on defense when they serve Vegas' power play. But the Golden Knights have a terrible penalty kill rate of only 66.7%, which ranks them 26th within the league and could leave them open when they are down a player.
Vegas has a 50.7% success rate in face-offs in comparison to Florida's 46.6%, which means they have a better chance of controlling puck possession.
Florida Panthers vs Vegas Golden Knights: Date and puck-drop time
The Florida Panthers will take on the Vegas Golden Knights in a highly anticipated NHL battle on October 19, 2024, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT, at Amerant Bank Arena, in Sunrise, Florida.
|Date
|October 19, 2024
|Puck-Drop Time
|6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT
|Venue
|Amerant Bank Arena
|Location
|Sunrise, Florida
How to watch Florida Panthers vs Vegas Golden Knights on TV & stream live online
TV channel: SCRIPPS, SCRIPPS
Streaming service: ESPN+
The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.
Florida Panthers vs Vegas Golden Knights team news
Florida Panthers team news
Sergei Bobrovsky has a 3.02 goals-against average (GAA) along with a .894 save percentage so far this season, but he hasn't recorded a shutout yet.
Spencer Knight, boasts a record of 1-1-0, a higher goals-against average of 3.55, and a save percentage of .891.
Sam Reinhart has 8 points (4 goals, 4 assists).
Florida Panthers injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Aleksander Barkov
|Lower body injury
|Out
|Tomas Nosek
|Upper body injury
|Out
Vegas Golden Knights team news
Adin Hill has a 2-1-0 record to start the season, but he has had a tough time maintaining a 3.72 GAA including a .855 save percentage, so he hasn't been able to get a shutout.
Ilya Samsonov has made a good impression in his one start, posting a 1.00 GAA and an impressive .957 save percentage, though he hasn't given up a goal.
Mark Stone has 8 points, including 2 goals as well as 6 assists.
Vegas Golden Knights injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|William Karlsson
|Undisclosed
|Out
|Jakub Demek
|Undisclosed
|Out
Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights head-to-head record
The Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights will be competing against each other soon. Both teams have interesting histories that could affect the game. Out of the last five games, the Panthers have won three times, which includes a convincing 4-1 win earlier in the year and a strong 4-2 win in December 2023. But the Knights additionally proved how strong they are, especially in the year 2023 playoffs, when they beat the Panthers 9-3 and then by a score of 3-2 just a few days later. Because of this back-and-forth relationship, fans can expect a tough game. The Panthers will want to build on their recent wins, whereas the Golden Knights will want to show they are ready for the playoffs and get back on track after losing earlier.
|Date
|Results
|Jan 05, 2024
|Panthers 4-1 Knights
|Dec 24, 2023
|Panthers 4-2 Knights
|Jun 14, 2023
|Knights 9-3 Panthers
|Jun 11, 2023
|Knights 3-2 Panthers
|Jun 09, 2023
|Panthers 3-2 Knights