How to watch Florida Panthers vs New Jersey Devils NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Florida Panthers are scheduled to battle with the New Jersey Devils to begin a highly anticipated NHL game on November 12, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. Following a 4-3 shootout win over the Philadelphia Flyers, the Florida Panthers are facing the New Jersey Devils.

Florida comes into the game with an amazing overall record of 11-3-1, including a strong 5-1-1 record at home. With 57 goals made and 46 goals given up, the Panthers have a +11 goal difference.

Meanwhile, the Devils have a 10-6-2 record as a whole and a 6-3-0 record when they compete away from home. With a 10-2-2 record in games where they scored three or more goals, New Jersey has been especially effective.

On Tuesday, these two sides will clash with each other for the first time this season.

Florida Panthers vs New Jersey Devils: Date and puck-drop time

The Florida Panthers will battle with the New Jersey Devils in an epic NHL game on November 12, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Amerant Bank Arena, in Sunrise, Florida.

Date November 12, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Amerant Bank Arena Location Sunrise, Florida

How to watch Florida Panthers vs New Jersey Devils on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Florida Panthers vs New Jersey Devils team news

Florida Panthers team news

Sergei Bobrovsky has an 8-2-1 mark, and a 2.95 GAA, with a .895 SV% as a Florida Panthers goalie, he has yet to score a shutout this season.

Spencer Knight has a 3-1-0 record, a 2.79 goals against average, a .902 save percentage, and no shutouts.

Sam Reinhart has 23 points, which includes eleven goals and twelve assists.

Florida Panthers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jonah Gadjovich Back injury Day-to-Day

New Jersey Devils team news

Jacob Markstrom has a 7-4-1 record, a 2.67 goals against average, and a .902 save percentage, with one shutout.

Jake Allen has a 3-2-1 record, a 2.35 GAA, and a .914 SV%, with two shutouts.

This season, Jesper Bratt has 19 points, including five goals and fourteen assists.

New Jersey Devils injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Santeri Hatakka Shoulder injury Out Nathan Bastian Jaw injury Out

Florida Panthers and New Jersey Devils head-to-head record

The Florida Panthers will try to keep up their recent good luck over the New Jersey Devils in their next game. They have won three of the past five meetings between the two teams. The Panthers have had a little edge, particularly in high-scoring games, as shown by their 5-3 win in March of 2024 and 4-3 win in October 2023. But the Devils' 4-1 success in January of 2024 and 4-2 win in December 2022 show that they can get back on track and compete well, especially when they can keep the Panthers from scoring. Both teams have scored multiple goals in the past, so this game is going to be very close. The Devils could win if they can stop Florida's scoring and take advantage of power plays, but Florida could win because they are at home and have been performing well lately.

Date Results Mar 06, 2024 Panthers 5-3 Devils Jan 14, 2024 Devils 4-1 Panthers Oct 17, 2023 Panthers 4-3 Devils Mar 19, 2023 Panthers 4-2 Devils Dec 22, 2022 Devils 4-2 Panthers

