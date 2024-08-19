How to watch today’s Florida Panthers vs Washington Capitals NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Florida Panthers and the Washington Capitals, including how to watch and team news.

The Florida Panthers will take on the Washington Capitals in a highly anticipated NHL action on November 25, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. The Panthers have lost their last three games.

Florida has a 12-8-1 record overall, with a 6-4-1 record at home. When it comes to penalties, the Panthers are fourth across the league with 10.2 per game. They are known for going rough.

Washington comes into the game with a 13-6-1 performance overall and a great 6-2-0 mark on the road. The Capitals have scored 81 goals and given up only 55, for a solid +26 scoring difference.

The first game of this season between these two teams is set for Monday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Florida Panthers vs Washington Capitals NHL game, plus plenty more.

Florida Panthers vs Washington Capitals: Date and puck-drop time

The Florida Panthers and the Washington Capitals will face off against each other in an exciting NHL battle on November 25, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Amerant Bank Arena, in Sunrise, Florida.

Date November 25, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Amerant Bank Arena Location Sunrise, Florida

How to watch Florida Panthers vs Washington Capitals on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Florida Panthers vs Washington Capitals team news

Florida Panthers team news

The Panthers' starting goalkeeper, Sergei Bobrovsky, is 9-5-1 with a 3.18 GAA, .885 SV%, and one shutout.

As a backup, Spencer Knight has a 3-3-0 record with a 2.72 GAA and .897 SV% but no shutouts.

Sam Reinhart has led Florida's offense with 31 points, 16 goals, and 15 assists.

Florida Panthers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jesper Boqvist Undisclosed Day-to-Day

Washington Capitals team news

Charlie Lindgren has a 5-5-0 record, 2.64 GAA, along with .901 SV% but no shutouts this season.

Logan Thompson, a backup, has an 8-1-1 record, 2.58 GAA, and .914 SV% but no shutouts.

Dylan Strome has helped Washington succeed offensively with 28 points, 6 goals, and 22 assists.

Washington Capitals injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Alex Ovechkin Leg injury Out Sonny Milano Upper body injury Out

Florida Panthers and Washington Capitals head-to-head record

The Panthers have dominated the Capitals in all five of their most recent rematches, winning all five. In every game, the Panthers have won by at least one goal. For example, they beat the Hawks 6-3 in February of 2023 and 4-2 in both November and April of 2023.

The Panthers look like they have an advantage going into their first game of the season because of this recent trend. The Panthers are going to keep winning because Florida has a lot of scoring options and Sergei Bobrovsky along with Spencer Knight are great goaltenders.

Washington has been having trouble keeping up defensively lately, which helps Florida. But Washington has a good record on the road, and Logan Thompson execute great in goal so that it could be a close game.

Date Results Feb 25, 2024 Panthers 3-2 Capitals Feb 09, 2024 Panthers 4-2 Capitals Nov 09, 2023 Panthers 4-3 Capitals Apr 09, 2023 Panthers 4-2 Capitals Feb 17, 2023 Panthers 6-3 Capitals

More NHL news and coverage