How to watch Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Florida Panthers and the Boston Bruins, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Florida Panthers are ready to start the first game of the season at home with the Boston Bruins on October 08, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

Florida had a great season last year, going 52-24-6 overall and 25-8-4 in Atlantic Division games. With 63 goals in 268 chances, the Panthers scored 23.5% of their power play chances, making them very dangerous.

Boston, on the other hand, had an overall record of 47-20-15 and a division record of 24-11-4. The Bruins scored 54 goals on 243 power play tries, which is a 22.2% success rate.

Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins: Date and puck-drop time

The Florida Panthers are scheduled to meet the Boston Bruins in a thrilling NHL battle on October 08, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Amerant Bank Arena, in Sunrise, Florida.

Date October 08, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Amerant Bank Arena Location Sunrise, Florida

How to watch Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins team news

Florida Panthers team news

Sergei Bobrovsky had a great season. He went 36-17-4, allowed 2.37 goals per game, had a .915 save percentage, and had six shutouts.

Chris Driedger, the backup goalie, competed well, with a record of 1-1-0, a 2.51 goals against average, and a .917 save percentage, but he didn't score any shutouts.

Sam Reinhart scored 57 goals and scored 94 points, making him an offensive force.

Florida Panthers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Mackie Samoskevich Upper body injury Day-to-Day Tomas Nosek Upper body injury Out

Boston Bruins team news

Joonas Korpisalo experienced a rough season. He finished with a record of 21-26-4, a goals-against average of 3.27, and a save percentage of .890, but he didn't record a shutout.

Jeremy Swayman had a good 25-10-8 record with a 2.53 GAA, and a .916 SV%, along with three shutouts.

David Pastrnak scored 47 goals and set up 63 assists to give his team 110 points.

Boston Bruins Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Brad Marchand Illness Day-to-Day Matthew Poitras Undisclosed Day-to-Day

Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins head-to-head record

The Florida Panthers have crushed the Boston Bruins in their last five meetings, winning four of those instances. There were two big wins for Florida: a 6-1 win on May 9th, 2024, as well as a 6-2 win on May 11, 2024. These wins show that Florida can beat Boston's defense. The Bruins won 2-1 on the 15th of May 2024, but the Panthers won their most recent game, 2-1, on May 18, 2024, which was also a close one. Due to their recent achievements against Boston, especially their ability to score when it mattered most, Florida may have an advantage in this battle. But because of close games in the past, the Bruins will want to tighten up their defense and try to turn things around in the first game of the season.

Date Results May 18, 2024 Panthers 2-1 Bruins May 15, 2024 Bruins 2-1 Panthers May 13, 2024 Panthers 3-2 Bruins May 11, 2024 Panthers 6-2 Bruins May 09, 2024 Panthers 6-1 Bruins

