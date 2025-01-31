How to watch Florida Panthers vs Chicago Blackhawks NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Florida Panthers and the Chicago Blackhawks, including how to watch and team news.

The thrilling NHL action between the Florida Panthers and the Chicago Blackhawks will happen on February 1, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT, at the Panthers' home ground.

The Florida Panthers are at the top of the Atlantic Division's standings with a record of 30-19-3. In contrast, the Chicago Blackhawks are having a tough season, sitting in 8th place in the Central Division with a record of 16-30-5.

Florida is ranked eighth with a 24.2% power play, and has a success rate of 79.4%, ranking 15th, However, Chicago is close behind at ninth with a 23.8% power play and is slightly better at penalty killing with 81.5% success, ranking 11th.

Florida has a better chance in face-offs, with a win rate of 49.5% (22nd) compared to Chicago's 45.1% (30th).

Florida Panthers vs Chicago Blackhawks: Date and puck-drop time

The Florida Panthers and the Chicago Blackhawks will face off against each other in an epic NHL battle on February 1, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT, at Amerant Bank Arena, in Sunrise, Florida.

Date February 1, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT Venue Amerant Bank Arena Location Sunrise, Florida

How to watch Florida Panthers vs Chicago Blackhawks on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Streaming service: Fubo

Florida Panthers vs Chicago Blackhawks team news

Florida Panthers team news

Sergei Bobrovsky has a 21-11-2 record, a 2.72 GAA, a .901 SV%, and two shutouts.

Spencer Knight boasts a 9-8-1 record with a 2.47 GAA, including a .905 SV%, and two shutouts.

Sam Reinhart leads the team with 54 points (29 goals and 25 assists).

Florida Panthers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jonah Gadjovich Upper body injury Day-to-Day

Chicago Blackhawks team news

Petr Mrazek is struggling with a 9-17-2 record, and 3.26 GAA with .895 SV%.

Arvid Soderblom has a 2.89 GAA, with a .909 SV%, and holds a 7-12-3 record.

Connor Bedard is leading the Blackhawks with 45 points including 15 goals and 30 assists.

Chicago Blackhawks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Craig Smith Back injury Out Laurent Brossoit Knee injury Out

Florida Panthers and Chicago Blackhawks head-to-head record

The Blackhawks and the Panthers have each won some of their last five games against each other. Chicago has won three times, while Florida has won two times. In their latest game on the 22nd of November 2024, the Blackhawks won 3-1, showing strong defense. In November 2023, the Panthers narrowly won 4-3, but the Blackhawks had a strong 5-2 win the week before. The pattern shows that it will be a tough game, with both sides able to score well. The last few games between these teams have been very close, so this match could also be a tough competition. The Blackhawks want to keep winning, while the Panthers are hoping to end their losing streak against them.

Date Results Nov 22, 2024 Blackhawks 3-1 Panthers Nov 12, 2023 Panthers 4-3 Blackhawks Nov 05, 2023 Blackhawks 5-2 Panthers Mar 11, 2023 Panthers 4-3 Blackhawks Oct 26, 2022 Blackhawks 4-2 Panthers

