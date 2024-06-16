Panama vs Paraguay: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the international friendly between Panama and Paraguay, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Panama and Paraguay will play one last friendly ahead of Copa America 2024 when the two nations square against each other at Estadio Rommel Fernandez on Sunday.

The hosts, amid friendlies, have won a couple of World Cup Qualifying games this month; while La Albirojja last suffered a 3-0 defeat against Chile.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Panama vs Paraguay kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 16, 2024 Kick-off time: 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT Venue: Estadio Rommel Fernandez

The international friendly between Panama and Paraguay will be played at Estadio Rommel Fernandez Gutierrez in Panama City, Panama.

It will kick off at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT on Sunday, June 16, in the United States (US).

How to watch Panama vs Paraguay online - TV channels & live streams

The international friendly between Panama and Paraguay can be watched on TVMax 9 in Panama, and on GEN in Paraguay.

Team news & squads

Panama team news

Defender Andres Andrade remains sidelined with an ACL injury.

With Michael Murillo at right-back, captain Anibal Godoy would slot in the hole, while Yoel Barcenas features upfront.

Cecilio Waterman and Eduardo Guerrero will also push for a place in attack, but Jose Luis Rodriguez looks set to retain his place on the right side.

Panama possible XI: Mejia; Murillo, Farina, Cordoba, Davis; Godoy; Rodriguez, Carrasquilla, Martinez, Barcenas; Guerrero.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mejia, Samudio, Mosquera Defenders: Blackman, Cordoba, Escobar, I. Anderson, Murillo, Farina, Miller, Davis, Krug, E. Anderson Midfielders: Ayarza, Carrasquilla, Godoy, Martinez, Rodriguez, Barcenas, Welch, Gondola, Yanis, Harvey Forwards: Diaz, Fajardo, Waterman, Guerrero

Paraguay team news

Premier League duo Miguel Almiron and Julio Enciso should be involved in the final third, as Paraguay boss Daniel Garnero would seem unlikely to persist with Alex Arce and Adam Bareiro.

Palmeiras' Gustavo Gomez would captain the side from the back, while Derlis Gonzalez leads the line.

Paraguay possible XI: Coronel; Velazquez, Gomez, Balbuena, Espinoza; Cubas, Villasanti; Almiron, Enciso, Sosa; Gonzalez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Coronel, Aguilar, Morinigo Defenders: Gomez, Alonso, Balbuena, Alderete, Ramirez, Espinoza, Velazquez, Gimenez Midfielders: Almiron, Sanchez, Villasanti, Gamarra, Rojas, Cubas, Cabellero, Bobadilla, Peralta Forwards: Gonzalez, Romero, Enciso, Sosa, Bareiro, Arce, Aguayo

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Panama and Paraguay across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 29, 2012 Paraguay 1-0 Panama International Friendly September 2, 2011 Panama 0-2 Paraguay International Friendly August 20, 2003 Panama 1-2 Paraguay International Friendly February 20, 1977 Panama 0-4 Paraguay International Friendly March 19, 1961 Panama 0-0 Paraguay International Friendly

Useful links