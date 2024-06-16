Panama vs Paraguay: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Panama and Paraguay will play one last friendly ahead of Copa America 2024 when the two nations square against each other at Estadio Rommel Fernandez on Sunday.
The hosts, amid friendlies, have won a couple of World Cup Qualifying games this month; while La Albirojja last suffered a 3-0 defeat against Chile.
Panama vs Paraguay kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|June 16, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT
|Venue:
|Estadio Rommel Fernandez
The international friendly between Panama and Paraguay will be played at Estadio Rommel Fernandez Gutierrez in Panama City, Panama.
It will kick off at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT on Sunday, June 16, in the United States (US).
How to watch Panama vs Paraguay online - TV channels & live streams
The international friendly between Panama and Paraguay can be watched on TVMax 9 in Panama, and on GEN in Paraguay.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Team news & squads
Panama team news
Defender Andres Andrade remains sidelined with an ACL injury.
With Michael Murillo at right-back, captain Anibal Godoy would slot in the hole, while Yoel Barcenas features upfront.
Cecilio Waterman and Eduardo Guerrero will also push for a place in attack, but Jose Luis Rodriguez looks set to retain his place on the right side.
Panama possible XI: Mejia; Murillo, Farina, Cordoba, Davis; Godoy; Rodriguez, Carrasquilla, Martinez, Barcenas; Guerrero.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Mejia, Samudio, Mosquera
|Defenders:
|Blackman, Cordoba, Escobar, I. Anderson, Murillo, Farina, Miller, Davis, Krug, E. Anderson
|Midfielders:
|Ayarza, Carrasquilla, Godoy, Martinez, Rodriguez, Barcenas, Welch, Gondola, Yanis, Harvey
|Forwards:
|Diaz, Fajardo, Waterman, Guerrero
Paraguay team news
Premier League duo Miguel Almiron and Julio Enciso should be involved in the final third, as Paraguay boss Daniel Garnero would seem unlikely to persist with Alex Arce and Adam Bareiro.
Palmeiras' Gustavo Gomez would captain the side from the back, while Derlis Gonzalez leads the line.
Paraguay possible XI: Coronel; Velazquez, Gomez, Balbuena, Espinoza; Cubas, Villasanti; Almiron, Enciso, Sosa; Gonzalez.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Coronel, Aguilar, Morinigo
|Defenders:
|Gomez, Alonso, Balbuena, Alderete, Ramirez, Espinoza, Velazquez, Gimenez
|Midfielders:
|Almiron, Sanchez, Villasanti, Gamarra, Rojas, Cubas, Cabellero, Bobadilla, Peralta
|Forwards:
|Gonzalez, Romero, Enciso, Sosa, Bareiro, Arce, Aguayo
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record between Panama and Paraguay across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|February 29, 2012
|Paraguay 1-0 Panama
|International Friendly
|September 2, 2011
|Panama 0-2 Paraguay
|International Friendly
|August 20, 2003
|Panama 1-2 Paraguay
|International Friendly
|February 20, 1977
|Panama 0-4 Paraguay
|International Friendly
|March 19, 1961
|Panama 0-0 Paraguay
|International Friendly