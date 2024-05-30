This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Anselm Noronha

Palmeiras vs San Lorenzo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Palmeiras and San Lorenzo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Already assured of a spot in the Copa Libertadores round of 16, Palmeiras are set to welcome San Lorenzo to Allianz Parque on Thursday.

Having defeated Independiente Valle 2-1 in their previous group game, Verdao will be looking to maintain their unbeaten run at the tournament.

Meanwhile, Los Cuervos will need to avert defeat in the final round of matches in Group F to join Palmeiras in the knockouts.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Palmeiras vs San Lorenzo kick-off time & stadium

Date:May 30, 2024
Kick-off time:6 pm ET / 3 pm PT
Venue:Allianz Parque

The Copa Libertadores match between Palmeiras and San Lorenzo will be played at Allianz Parque in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

It will kick off at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT on Thursday, May 30, in the United States (US).

How to watch Palmeiras vs San Lorenzo online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Copa Libertadores match between Palmeiras and San Lorenzo is available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Espanyol.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Palmeiras team news

Mayke, Jose Manuel Lopez and Endrick's domestic bans have no implications here, but Bruno Rodrigues is unlikely to be available for selection on account of a knock.

Richard Rios and Ze Rafael are expected to be deployed in the middle once again, with Dudu partnering with Endrick in the attack.

Palmeiras possible XI: Weverton; Rocha, Gomez, Cerqueira, Piquerez; Rios, Ze Rafael; Jhon, Lazaro; Dudu, Endrick

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Weverton, Pereira, Lomba, Mateus
Defenders:Gomez, Murilo, Luan, Michel, Naves, Piquerez, Vanderlan, Paulista, Rocha, Mayke, Garcia
Midfielders:Moreno, Fabinho, Menino, Rafael, Rios, Veiga, Jhon, Romulo, Guilherme
Forwards:Dudu, Endrick, Rony, Lazaro, Lopes, Estevao, Lopez

San Lorenzo team news

Goalkeeper Facundo Altamirano remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, while Jhohan Romana is set to return from his suspension.

However, Gonzalo Lujan is likely to start ahead of Romana at the back, as Gaston Gomez continues to fill in for Altamirano.

Adam Bareiro would start ahead of Diego Herazo in attack.

San Lorenzo possible XI: Gomez; Giay, Lujan, Campi, Braida; Ferreira, Remedi; Leguizamon, Barrios, Cuello; Bareiro

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Gomez, Kaleniuk
Defenders:Hernandez, Romana, Hernandez, Campi, James, Lujan
Midfielders:Remedi, Irala, Sanchez, Tapia, Ferreira, Insuarralde, Perruzzi, Giay, Blanco, Medina, Porra, Leguizamon, Cerutti
Forwards:Bareiro, Tarragona, Barrios, Herazo, Braida, Cuello

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Palmeiras and San Lorenzo across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
April 3, 2024San Lorenzo 1-1 PalmeirasCopa Libertadores
May 8, 2019Palmeiras 1-0 San LorenzoCopa Libertadores
April 2, 2019San Lorenzo 1-0 PalmeirasCopa Libertadores

Useful links

