Palmeiras vs San Lorenzo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Palmeiras and San Lorenzo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Already assured of a spot in the Copa Libertadores round of 16, Palmeiras are set to welcome San Lorenzo to Allianz Parque on Thursday.

Having defeated Independiente Valle 2-1 in their previous group game, Verdao will be looking to maintain their unbeaten run at the tournament.

Meanwhile, Los Cuervos will need to avert defeat in the final round of matches in Group F to join Palmeiras in the knockouts.

Palmeiras vs San Lorenzo kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT Venue: Allianz Parque

The Copa Libertadores match between Palmeiras and San Lorenzo will be played at Allianz Parque in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

It will kick off at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT on Thursday, May 30, in the United States (US).

How to watch Palmeiras vs San Lorenzo online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Copa Libertadores match between Palmeiras and San Lorenzo is available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Espanyol.

Team news & squads

Palmeiras team news

Mayke, Jose Manuel Lopez and Endrick's domestic bans have no implications here, but Bruno Rodrigues is unlikely to be available for selection on account of a knock.

Richard Rios and Ze Rafael are expected to be deployed in the middle once again, with Dudu partnering with Endrick in the attack.

Palmeiras possible XI: Weverton; Rocha, Gomez, Cerqueira, Piquerez; Rios, Ze Rafael; Jhon, Lazaro; Dudu, Endrick

Position Players Goalkeepers: Weverton, Pereira, Lomba, Mateus Defenders: Gomez, Murilo, Luan, Michel, Naves, Piquerez, Vanderlan, Paulista, Rocha, Mayke, Garcia Midfielders: Moreno, Fabinho, Menino, Rafael, Rios, Veiga, Jhon, Romulo, Guilherme Forwards: Dudu, Endrick, Rony, Lazaro, Lopes, Estevao, Lopez

San Lorenzo team news

Goalkeeper Facundo Altamirano remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, while Jhohan Romana is set to return from his suspension.

However, Gonzalo Lujan is likely to start ahead of Romana at the back, as Gaston Gomez continues to fill in for Altamirano.

Adam Bareiro would start ahead of Diego Herazo in attack.

San Lorenzo possible XI: Gomez; Giay, Lujan, Campi, Braida; Ferreira, Remedi; Leguizamon, Barrios, Cuello; Bareiro

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gomez, Kaleniuk Defenders: Hernandez, Romana, Hernandez, Campi, James, Lujan Midfielders: Remedi, Irala, Sanchez, Tapia, Ferreira, Insuarralde, Perruzzi, Giay, Blanco, Medina, Porra, Leguizamon, Cerutti Forwards: Bareiro, Tarragona, Barrios, Herazo, Braida, Cuello

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Palmeiras and San Lorenzo across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 3, 2024 San Lorenzo 1-1 Palmeiras Copa Libertadores May 8, 2019 Palmeiras 1-0 San Lorenzo Copa Libertadores April 2, 2019 San Lorenzo 1-0 Palmeiras Copa Libertadores

