How to watch today's Pachuca vs Cruz Azul Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Cruz Azul will aim to prolong their stay atop the Liga MX standings when they take on Pachuca at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo on Saturday.
Los Celestes have bounced back from a 3-1 loss at Atletico San Luis - their only defeat of the campaign - as they picked up a 1-0 victory over Chivas last weekend.
Meanwhile, Guillermo Almada's men snapped a winless run of six games in all competitions when Los Tuzos defeated Puebla 3-2 last time out.
Pachuca vs Cruz Azul kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|September 28, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|6:05 pm PT / 9:05 pm ET
|Venue:
|Estadio Hidalgo
The Liga MX match between Pachuca and Cruz Azul will be played at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo in Pachuca, Mexico.
It will kick off at 6:05 pm PT / 9:05 pm ET on Saturday, September 28, in the US.
Team news & squads
Pachuca team news
Midfielder Alexei Dominguez is ruled out with a knee injury, while Deportivo Pereira-owned Faber Gil remains a doubt due to a knock.
Salomon Rondon should continue to lead the line, with Nelson Deossa featuring in the middle following his brace at Puebla.
Pachuca possible XI: Moreno; Rodriguez, Cabral, Barreto, B. Gonzalez; Montiel, Deossa; O. Gonzalez, Hernandez, Idrissi; Rondon.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Moreno, Eulogio, Rodas
|Defenders:
|Barreto, Aceves, Cabral, Rodriguez, Sanchez, Micolta, Berlanga
|Midfielders:
|Pedraza, Deossa, Gil, B. Gonzalez, Mena, Idrissi, A. Gonzalez, Luna, Figueroa, Lopez, Bautista, Montiel
|Forwards:
|Baston, Rondon, O. Gonzalez
Cruz Azul team news
Cruz Azul boss Martin Anselmi is believed to have a full-strength squad at his disposal.
Ignacio Rivero, who scored the winner against Chivas, could partner Georgios Giakoumakis upfront as Carlos Rodriguez is introduced in midfield.
Luis Francisco Romo will continue to feature just in front of the backline, with Jorge Sanchez and Carlos Rodolfo Rotondi deployed on the wings.
Cruz Azul possible XI: Mier; Ditta, Lira, Piovi; Romo; Sanchez, Faravelli, Rodriguez, Rotondi; Rivero, Giakoumakis.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Mier, Gudino, L. Jimenez
|Defenders:
|Sanchez, Ditta, Candido, Rubio, Vargas, Iturbide, Piovi
|Midfielders:
|Lira, Faravelli, Montano, A. Guiterrez, Rivero, Garcia, Rodriguez, Romo, Rotondi, C. Jimenez, Samano
|Forwards:
|Sepulveda, Giakoumakis, Fernandez, L. Guiterrez
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Pachuca and Cruz Azul across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|January 13, 2024
|Cruz Azul 0-1 Pachuca
|Liga MX
|August 23, 2023
|Pachuca 1-0 Cruz Azul
|Liga MX
|April 1, 2023
|Pachuca 0-2 Cruz Azul
|Liga MX
|July 9, 2022
|Cruz Azul 1-2 Pachuca
|Liga MX
|March 19, 2022
|Pachuca 1-0 Cruz Azul
|Liga MX