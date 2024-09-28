+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Estadio Miguel Hidalgo
How to watch today's Pachuca vs Cruz Azul Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Pachuca and Cruz Azul, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Cruz Azul will aim to prolong their stay atop the Liga MX standings when they take on Pachuca at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo on Saturday.

Los Celestes have bounced back from a 3-1 loss at Atletico San Luis - their only defeat of the campaign - as they picked up a 1-0 victory over Chivas last weekend.

Meanwhile, Guillermo Almada's men snapped a winless run of six games in all competitions when Los Tuzos defeated Puebla 3-2 last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Pachuca vs Cruz Azul online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
DirecTV StreamWatch here
UnivisionWatch here
TUDNWatch here

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Pachuca and Cruz Azul will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Univision and TUDN.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Pachuca vs Cruz Azul kick-off time & stadium

Date:September 28, 2024
Kick-off time:6:05 pm PT / 9:05 pm ET
Venue:Estadio Hidalgo

The Liga MX match between Pachuca and Cruz Azul will be played at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo in Pachuca, Mexico.

It will kick off at 6:05 pm PT / 9:05 pm ET on Saturday, September 28, in the US.

Team news & squads

Pachuca team news

Midfielder Alexei Dominguez is ruled out with a knee injury, while Deportivo Pereira-owned Faber Gil remains a doubt due to a knock.

Salomon Rondon should continue to lead the line, with Nelson Deossa featuring in the middle following his brace at Puebla.

Pachuca possible XI: Moreno; Rodriguez, Cabral, Barreto, B. Gonzalez; Montiel, Deossa; O. Gonzalez, Hernandez, Idrissi; Rondon.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Moreno, Eulogio, Rodas
Defenders:Barreto, Aceves, Cabral, Rodriguez, Sanchez, Micolta, Berlanga
Midfielders:Pedraza, Deossa, Gil, B. Gonzalez, Mena, Idrissi, A. Gonzalez, Luna, Figueroa, Lopez, Bautista, Montiel
Forwards:Baston, Rondon, O. Gonzalez

Cruz Azul team news

Cruz Azul boss Martin Anselmi is believed to have a full-strength squad at his disposal.

Ignacio Rivero, who scored the winner against Chivas, could partner Georgios Giakoumakis upfront as Carlos Rodriguez is introduced in midfield.

Luis Francisco Romo will continue to feature just in front of the backline, with Jorge Sanchez and Carlos Rodolfo Rotondi deployed on the wings.

Cruz Azul possible XI: Mier; Ditta, Lira, Piovi; Romo; Sanchez, Faravelli, Rodriguez, Rotondi; Rivero, Giakoumakis.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Mier, Gudino, L. Jimenez
Defenders:Sanchez, Ditta, Candido, Rubio, Vargas, Iturbide, Piovi
Midfielders:Lira, Faravelli, Montano, A. Guiterrez, Rivero, Garcia, Rodriguez, Romo, Rotondi, C. Jimenez, Samano
Forwards:Sepulveda, Giakoumakis, Fernandez, L. Guiterrez

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Pachuca and Cruz Azul across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
January 13, 2024Cruz Azul 0-1 PachucaLiga MX
August 23, 2023Pachuca 1-0 Cruz AzulLiga MX
April 1, 2023Pachuca 0-2 Cruz AzulLiga MX
July 9, 2022Cruz Azul 1-2 PachucaLiga MX
March 19, 2022Pachuca 1-0 Cruz AzulLiga MX

