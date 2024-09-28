How to watch today's Pachuca vs Cruz Azul Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Pachuca and Cruz Azul, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Cruz Azul will aim to prolong their stay atop the Liga MX standings when they take on Pachuca at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo on Saturday.

Los Celestes have bounced back from a 3-1 loss at Atletico San Luis - their only defeat of the campaign - as they picked up a 1-0 victory over Chivas last weekend.

Meanwhile, Guillermo Almada's men snapped a winless run of six games in all competitions when Los Tuzos defeated Puebla 3-2 last time out.

How to watch Pachuca vs Cruz Azul online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Pachuca and Cruz Azul will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Univision and TUDN.

Pachuca vs Cruz Azul kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 6:05 pm PT / 9:05 pm ET Venue: Estadio Hidalgo

The Liga MX match between Pachuca and Cruz Azul will be played at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo in Pachuca, Mexico.

It will kick off at 6:05 pm PT / 9:05 pm ET on Saturday, September 28, in the US.

Team news & squads

Pachuca team news

Midfielder Alexei Dominguez is ruled out with a knee injury, while Deportivo Pereira-owned Faber Gil remains a doubt due to a knock.

Salomon Rondon should continue to lead the line, with Nelson Deossa featuring in the middle following his brace at Puebla.

Pachuca possible XI: Moreno; Rodriguez, Cabral, Barreto, B. Gonzalez; Montiel, Deossa; O. Gonzalez, Hernandez, Idrissi; Rondon.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Moreno, Eulogio, Rodas Defenders: Barreto, Aceves, Cabral, Rodriguez, Sanchez, Micolta, Berlanga Midfielders: Pedraza, Deossa, Gil, B. Gonzalez, Mena, Idrissi, A. Gonzalez, Luna, Figueroa, Lopez, Bautista, Montiel Forwards: Baston, Rondon, O. Gonzalez

Cruz Azul team news

Cruz Azul boss Martin Anselmi is believed to have a full-strength squad at his disposal.

Ignacio Rivero, who scored the winner against Chivas, could partner Georgios Giakoumakis upfront as Carlos Rodriguez is introduced in midfield.

Luis Francisco Romo will continue to feature just in front of the backline, with Jorge Sanchez and Carlos Rodolfo Rotondi deployed on the wings.

Cruz Azul possible XI: Mier; Ditta, Lira, Piovi; Romo; Sanchez, Faravelli, Rodriguez, Rotondi; Rivero, Giakoumakis.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mier, Gudino, L. Jimenez Defenders: Sanchez, Ditta, Candido, Rubio, Vargas, Iturbide, Piovi Midfielders: Lira, Faravelli, Montano, A. Guiterrez, Rivero, Garcia, Rodriguez, Romo, Rotondi, C. Jimenez, Samano Forwards: Sepulveda, Giakoumakis, Fernandez, L. Guiterrez

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Pachuca and Cruz Azul across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 13, 2024 Cruz Azul 0-1 Pachuca Liga MX August 23, 2023 Pachuca 1-0 Cruz Azul Liga MX April 1, 2023 Pachuca 0-2 Cruz Azul Liga MX July 9, 2022 Cruz Azul 1-2 Pachuca Liga MX March 19, 2022 Pachuca 1-0 Cruz Azul Liga MX

