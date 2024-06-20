Orlando Pride vs Utah Royals: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the NWSL match between Orlando Pride and Utah Royals, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Orlando Pride (8-0-5, 29 points) will be out to protect their unbeaten NWSL record this season when they play host to Utah Royals FC (2-10-1, 7 pts, 14th NWSL) at Inter&Co Stadium on Friday night.

The hosts played out a scoreless draw on Saturday night against the North Carolina Courage at WakeMed Soccer Park. With the draw, the Pride remain unbeaten to start the NWSL regular season, stretching their streak to 13 games.

The Royals, meanwhile, recorded their second win of the franchises' maiden NWSL campaign with a narrow 1-0 victory against Bay FC in a gruelling encounter at PayPal Park.

The Pride squeaked past the Royals in Utah in the first meeting. Can Orlando return to its winning ways?

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Orlando Pride vs Utah Royals kick-off time

Date: Friday, June 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 p.m. ET Venue: Inter&Co Stadium

The match will be played at the Inter & Co Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 8:00 p.m. ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Orlando Pride vs Utah Royals online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video in the US. Match highlights will be available on the same platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Orlando Pride team news

The Orlando Pride got some players back and lost some others, as the revolving door continues. Head coach Seb Hines would probably love to have his entire squad available at some point, but so far it's worked out fine.

The Pride were backed by a stellar performance from goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse against Courage last time out. She made five saves on the night, including a kick save in a one-on-one situation with a Courage forward in the 33rd minute.

Hines made three changes to his starting XI for the club's last matchup against the North Carolina Courage, with Marta, Adriana and Summer Yates all entering the starting lineup.

Coming on as a second-half substitute, Angelina made her return to the pitch from injury with her last appearance coming in early May.

Orlando Pride possible XI: Moorhouse; Strom, Abello, Sams, Martinez; McCutcheon, Lemos, Adriana, Yates; Marta, Banda.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Moorhouse, Manner, Crone Defenders: McCutcheon, Sams, Lawrence, Martinez Midfielders: Luana, Gautrat, Duljan, Abello, Lemos, Dyke Forwards: Larroquette, Adriana, Marta, Watt, Doyle, Banda, Yates, Allen, Kerr

Utah Royals team news

There are no fresh injuries to report from Utah's camp ahead of their trip to face Orlando.

Kate Del Fava proved the unlikely hero from defense with a header for a late goal in the dying embers to record her second goal of the season and also hand URFC their own second win of the 2024 NWSL campaign, and a first road win in NWSL history last time out.

Utah Royals FC possible XI: Haught; Del Fava, Merrick, Tejada, Pogarch; Henry, Fraser, Foederer; Sentnor, Tucker, Monaghan.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Haught, Nelson, Roque Defenders: Flynn, Del Fava, Burns, Merrick, Pogarch, Riehl, Dorsey Midfielders: Nyberg, Tagliaferri, Cluff, Foederer, Gray, Fraser, Henry Forwards: Monaghan, Vasconcelos, Sentnor, Onumonu, Mozingo, Tucker, Betfort

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 13/4/24 Utah Royals 0-1 Orlando Pride NWSL

Useful links