How to watch today's Orlando Pride vs Seattle Reign NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Orlando Pride and Seattle Reign, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Already certain of their spot in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Playoffs, Orlando Pride are set to face Seattle Reign at the Inter & Co Stadium on Saturday.

The NWSL Shield winners suffered back-to-back defeats against Portland Thorns and Gotham FC in their last two outings, while the Reign were already eliminated before they snapped a six-game losing streak with a 2-1 win over Houston Dash on their penultimate game of the season.

How to watch Orlando Pride vs Seattle Reign online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the NWSL match between Orlando Pride and Seattle Reign will be available to watch and stream online live through ION (with Fubo).

Orlando Pride vs Seattle Reign kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 2 pm PT / 5 pm ET Venue: Inter & Co Stadium

The NWSL match between Orlando Pride and Seattle Reign will be played at the Inter & Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida, United States.

It will kick off at 2 pm PT / 5 pm ET on Saturday, November 2, in the US.

Team news & squads

Orlando Pride team news

The back four consisting of Cori Dyke, Emily Sams, Kylie Strom, Kerry Abello is likely to remain the same.

In attack, Barbra Banda would continue to feature upfront, supported by Marta, Adriana, Carson Pickett.

Orlando Pride possible XI: Moorhouse; Dyke, Sams, Strom, Abello; Angelina, Gautrat; Marta, Adriana, Pickett; Banda.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Moorhouse, Manner, Crone Defenders: McCutcheon, Strom, Souza, Montefusco, Sams, Lawrence, Celia, Pickett, Abello, Dyke, Martinez Midfielders: Luana, Villacorta, Angelina, Gautrat, Duljan, Chanda, Lemos Forwards: Larroquette, Adriana, Marta, Watt, Charley, Doyle, Banda, Yates

Seattle Reign team news

Aiming to end their campaign with a win, the visitors' head coach Laura Harvey is likely to stick to the side that picked up a win last time out.

Tziarra King, Nerilia Mondesir, Emeri Adames and Jordyn Huitema would all be involved in attack, with Olivia Athens and Ji So-yun in the middle.

Seattle Reign possible XI: Dickey; Latsko, Bugg, Barnes, Glas; Athens, Ji; King, Mondeser, Adames; Huitema.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dickey, Ivory, Perez Defenders: Barnes, Lester, McClernon, Brown, Holmes, Glas, Bugg Midfielders: Quinn, James-Turner, Stanton, Fishlock, Howell, Mercado, Van der Jagt, McCammon, Ji Forwards: Huitema, King, Latsko, Mondesir, Crnogorcevic, Adames

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Orlando Pride and Seattle Reign across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 19, 2024 Seattle Reign 2-3 Orlando Pride NWSL September 3, 2023 Seattle Reign 1-0 Orlando Pride NWSL July 7, 2023 Orlando Pride 1-0 Seattle Reign NWSL October 1, 2022 Seattle Reign 3-0 Orlando Pride NWSL August 26, 2022 Orlando Pride 1-2 Seattle Reign NWSL

