How to watch today's Orlando Pride vs KC Current NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match online between Orlando Pride and KC Current, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Orlando Pride are set to face KC Current in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) play-off semi-finals at Inter&Co Stadium on Sunday.

Having clinched the NWSL Shield, the Pride are coming off a 4-1 victory over Chicago Red Stars in the quarter-finals, while the Current defeated North Carolina Courage 1-0 in order to move a game closer to the Championship final.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Orlando Pride vs KC Current online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the NWSL play-off semi-final match online between Orlando Pride and KC Current will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+, Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), ABC and ESPN Deportes.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Orlando Pride vs KC Current kick-off time

The NWSL play-off semi-final match online between Orlando Pride and KC Current will be played at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida, United States.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Sunday, November 17, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Orlando Pride team news

Rafaelle, Megan Montefusco, Luana and Simone Charley all remain sidelined due to their respective concerns.

In attack, Barbra Banda scored a brace against Chicago Red Stars last time out, while Haley McCutcheon and Marta were also on target in the same game.

Kansas City Current team news

Golden Boot winner Temwa Chawinga, who scored the only goal in the Current's opening game in the play-offs, remains the main threat in attack.

At the opposite end, having pulled off four crucial saves against the Courage, goalkeeper Almuth Schult will aim to record her eighth clean sheet in all competitions this season.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

