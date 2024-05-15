Orlando City vs Inter Miami: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Orlando City and Inter Miami, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Orlando City will take on Inter Miami in the Major League Soccer (MLS) at the Inter&Co Stadium on Wednesday.

Lionel Messi and co. are atop the league standings with 27 points from 13 matches and have a three-point lead over second-placed Cincinnati. They will be confident of extending that lead, as they are currently on a five-game winning run. Orlando are struggling down in 11th place, with just two wins in their last five matches. It will be a difficult task for them to cause an upset in this contest.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Orlando City vs Inter Miami CF kick-off time

Date: May 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.30pm ET Venue: Inter&Co Stadium

The match will be played at the Inter&Co Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 7.30pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Orlando City vs Inter Miami CF online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Orlando City team news

Rafael Santos was absent from the previous Orlando fixture due to a shoulder problem, while Tahir Reid-Brown sat out due to a thigh issue, and Ramiro Enrique did not play due to an ankle injury.

Rodrigo Schlegel is set to make a return after missing their weekend clash due to suspension.

Orlando City predicted XI: Gallese; Brekalo, Cartagena, Jansson, Schlegel, Smith; Angulo, Ojeda, Lodeiro, Torres; McGuire.

Position Players Goalkeepers: P. Gallese, J. Otero Leon, M. Stajduhar Defenders: A. Freeman, M. Halliday, R. Jansson, K. Smith, T. Williams, Brekalo Midfielders: I. Angulo, C. Araújo, W. Cartagena, N. Lodeiro, S. Mohammed, M. Ojeda, L. Petrasso, D. Thorhallsson, F. Torres Forwards: G. Gonzalez, Jack Lynn, D. McGuire, Muriel

Inter Miami CF team news

Miami will be without Diego Gomez once again due to an ankle sprain. Although Jordi Alba returned to training with the team, he didn't play due to a sore hamstring.

Federico Redondo is sidelined with a ligament issue, and Robbie Robinson was unavailable due to a knee problem.

Shanyder Borgelin was not included in the team sheet due to a sore hamstring but might return on Wednesday. Ian Fray is also close to a return.

Facundo Farias is out for the season with a torn ACL but Tomas Aviles is eligible to return from his yellow card suspension.

Inter Miami possible XI: Callender; Weigandt, Allen, Freire, Negri; Ruiz, Busquets, Bright, Rojas; Messi, Suarez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Callender, dos Santos, Jensen Defenders: Yedlin, Allen, Negri, Neville, Sailor, Hall, Bright, Boatwright Midfielders: Busquets, Taylor, Ruiz, Mota, Gressel, Morales, Sunderland, Messi Forwards: Suárez, Campana, Borgelin, Valencia

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 03/03/24 Inter Miami 5 - 0 Orlando City MLS 25/09/23 Orlando City 1 - 1 Inter Miami MLS 03/08/23 Inter Miami 3 - 1 Orlando City Leagues Cup 21/05/23 Inter Miami 1 - 3 Orlando City MLS 06/10/22 Inter Miami 4 - 1 Orlando City MLS

Useful links