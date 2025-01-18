How to watch today's Oregon vs Purdue NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Oregon vs Purdue NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 13 Oregon Ducks (15-2, 4-2) are set to face off against the No. 17 Purdue Boilermakers (14-4, 6-1) in a much-anticipated matchup on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 12 p.m. PT. Fans can catch the action live on NBC and Peacock.

After enduring a humbling 109-77 defeat to the Illinois Fighting Illini at Matthew Knight Arena just over two weeks ago, head coach Dana Altman has steered the Ducks back on course with an impressive three-game winning streak.

Meanwhile, the Boilermakers overcame a second-half deficit to secure a convincing win over Washington, setting the stage for a clash between two programs with NCAA Tournament aspirations. Although Oregon has shown strength in Big Ten play, a marquee victory here could further solidify their standings.

Oregon Ducks vs Purdue Boilermakers: Date and tip-off time

The Ducks and the Boilermakers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, January 18, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon.

Date Saturday, January 18, 2025 Tip-off Time 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT Venue Matthew Knight Arena Location Eugene, Oregon

How to watch Oregon Ducks vs Purdue Boilermakers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Ducks and the Boilermakers on:

TV Channel: NBC

Streaming service: Peacock

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to Oregon Ducks vs Purdue Boilermakers play-by-play commentary on radio

Oregon Ducks team news & key performers

The Ducks' recent success has been fueled by the red-hot shooting of guard Jackson Shelstad. Over his last three outings, Shelstad has connected on an astonishing 12-of-16 shots from beyond the arc, translating to a blistering 75% accuracy from deep. His confidence and ability to create off the dribble have been instrumental to Oregon's offensive surge. Additionally, big man Nate Bittle has continued to elevate his game in conference play, proving to be a key presence inside. While Bittle's size gives him an edge against Purdue's interior defense, his 43% three-point shooting in Big Ten matchups has been the true catalyst for unlocking the Ducks’ offense.

Purdue Boilermakers team news & key performers

The Boilermakers pride themselves on their team-first approach, excelling at finding high-percentage shots while efficiently managing the shot clock. Averaging 17.7 assists per game, Purdue ranks 23rd nationally in this category, a testament to their disciplined and unselfish style.

Leading the charge for Purdue is guard Braden Smith, who demonstrated his growth this season during Wednesday's win over Washington. Smith orchestrated a double-digit second-half comeback, contributing 17 points on 50% shooting while adding six rebounds, five assists, and five steals. Forward Trey Kaufman-Renn, now in his junior year, has stepped into a pivotal role for the team. Logging 29.6 minutes per game—up from 16.9 last season—Kaufman-Renn leads the Boilermakers with averages of 17.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, showcasing his dominance on both ends of the floor.