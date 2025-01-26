How to watch today's Ole Miss vs Texas NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Ole Miss vs Texas NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 7/7 Texas Longhorns women’s basketball team (19-2, 5-1 SEC) heads to Oxford on Sunday to take on RV/RV Ole Miss (13-5, 4-2 SEC).

A victory would round out a flawless week for Texas, which is coming off two impressive wins: an 89-51 dismantling of then-No. 9 Maryland in Monday's Coretta Scott King Classic and a gritty triumph over No. 17 Tennessee at Moody Center on Thursday.

For Ole Miss, the season has been a rollercoaster. Once ranked as high as No. 18, the Rebels failed to crack this week's poll, earning just six points compared to the 35 of No. 25 Nebraska. Their losses to USC, UConn, North Carolina State, and Alabama have left them still hunting for their first victory over a ranked opponent this season.

Ole Miss vs Texas: Date and tip-off time

The Rebels and Longhorns will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAA Women's game on Sunday, January 26, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT at Ole Miss Pavilion in Oxford, Miss.

Date Sunday, January 26, 2025 Tip-off Time 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT Venue Ole Miss Pavilion Location Oxford, Miss.

How to watch Ole Miss vs Texas on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Rebels and the Longhorns on:

TV Channel: ESPN [Brenda VanLengen (pxp) and Christy Thomaskutty (analyst) will call the game]

Streaming service: Fubo

Ole Miss Rebels team news & key performers

The Rebels boast a well-rounded offensive lineup, with four players averaging between 11.6 and 12.9 points per game. Among them, veteran forward Madison Scott stands out despite ranking fourth in scoring with 11.6 points per game. A two-time all-conference selection and an SEC all-defensive team regular, Scott is a pivotal figure in Ole Miss’ game plan.

Adding experience to the Rebels' backcourt is sixth-year guard KK Deans, who contributes 8.9 points per game. Deans has faced Texas before, during her time at West Virginia, and showcased her scoring ability last year with a 30-point performance against eventual national champion LSU while playing for Florida.

Texas Longhorns team news & key performers

Madison Booker has been a standout for Texas, earning SEC Player of the Week honors after a pair of stellar performances. She tallied a combined 50 points against Auburn and No. 8 Maryland, shooting a remarkable 61.3% from the field. Meanwhile, Taylor Jones continues to dominate in the paint, recording her 24th career double-double against Tennessee with 21 points and 14 rebounds.