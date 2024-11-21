How to watch Edmonton Oilers vs Minnesota Wild NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Edmonton Oilers and the Minnesota Wild, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Edmonton Oilers are ready to host the Minnesota Wild to start a thrilling NHL battle on November 21, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT. Before this game, the Minnesota Wild beat the St. Louis Blues 4–2, with two goals from Kirill Kaprizov.

Edmonton has a 10-8-2 record overall, and they have had a tough time at home, shooting 4-5-1. When the other team commits fewer mistakes, the Oilers have a 2-3-1 record.

Minnesota, on the other hand, is having a great run. They are 8-1-2 on the road and 12-3-3 overall. With 61 goals and an average of 3.4 goals per game, the Wild are ranked eighth in the league.

On Thursday, these two sides will face each other for the first time this season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Edmonton Oilers vs Minnesota Wild NHL game, plus plenty more.

Edmonton Oilers vs Minnesota Wild: Date and puck-drop time

The Edmonton Oilers and the Minnesota Wild will meet in a highly anticipated NHL game on November 21, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT, at Rogers Place, in Edmonton, Canada.

Date November 21, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Rogers Place Location Edmonton, Canada

How to watch Edmonton Oilers vs Minnesota Wild on TV & stream live online

TV channel: SNW, TVAS, FDSNNOX, FDSNWI

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Edmonton Oilers vs Minnesota Wild team news

Edmonton Oilers team news

Calvin Pickard has a 4-3-0 record that includes a 2.44 GAA along with .893 SV%.

Stuart Skinner experiences a 6-5-2 mark and a 3.18 GAA with .881 SV%. He has one shutout so far this season.

Leon Draisaitl generates 27 points, fourteen goals, and thirteen assists.

Edmonton Oilers Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Viktor Arvidsson Undisclosed Day-to-Day Darnell Nurse Upper body injury Out

Minnesota Wild team news

Filip Gustavsson has a 9-3-2 record, 2.07 GAA, .926 SV%, and one shutout for the Wild.

Marc-Andre Fleury has yet to achieve a shutout this season despite having a 3-0-1 record, 2.70 GAA, and .904 SV%.

Kirill Kaprizov drives Minnesota's offense with 33 points, 13 goals, and twenty assists.

Minnesota Wild Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Mats Zuccarello Lower body injury Out Troy Grosenick Right knee injury Out for Season

Edmonton Oilers and Minnesota Wild head-to-head record

The Wild and the Oilers have engaged with each other five times before, so this game could be very close. The Wild have captured three of their last five games against the Oilers. Two of those wins, a 4–2 decision in February of 2024 and a 7–4 decision in October of 2023, show that they can beat the Oilers in games with a lot of goals.

But the Oilers have also been able to win close games, like the 4–3 win over the Wild during December of 2023 and the 5-2 win with the Wild during December 2022. Because the Wild have performed decently on the road and can keep goals from scoring, they might have an advantage.

However, the Oilers' strong offense, which includes Leon Draisaitl, might maintain them in the game. Both teams have shown they are weak in goal, so the result could depend on the goalies. The Oilers' penalty problems could also hurt their potential against the Wild's high-scoring offense.

Date Results Feb 24, 2024 Wild 4-2 Oilers Dec 09, 2023 Oilers 4-3 Wild Oct 25, 2023 Wild 7-4 Oilers Dec 13, 2022 Wild 2-1 Oilers Dec 10, 2022 Oilers 5-2 Wild

