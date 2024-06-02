How to watch today's Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars NHL Western Conference Final Game 6: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL Western Conference Final Game 6 between the Edmonton Oilers and the Dallas Stars.

The Dallas Stars will aim to stay alive and force Game 7, while the Edmonton Oilers will attempt to seal their first trip to the Stanley Cup Final since 2006 when the two sides face off on Sunday in Game 6 of the best-of-7 Western Conference Finals series at Rogers Place.

The Oilers cruised to a 3-1 win against the Stars in Game 5 at the American Airlines Center to put themselves within one win from making the Stanley Cup Final. Ultimately, they struck first when Ryan Nugent-Hopkins came off a loose puck and put the rebound into the net for a powerplay goal to draw first blood.

Nugent-Hopkins scored again in the second period, moving in for a shot and firing a wrister into the net for another power play goal. Later, Phillip Broberg tipped a shot, giving the Oilers a 3-0 lead. Wyatt Johnston pulled one back for the Stars in the third period with a goal of his own, but that proved to be only a consolation. Will the Oilers close things out or can Dallas force a winner take all Game 7?

Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars: Date & Puck-Drop time

Date Sunday, June 2, 2024 Time 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT Arena Rogers Place Location Edmonton, Canada

How to watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars NHL Game on TV & stream live online

In the States, you can catch all the action of the thrilling NHL match between the Edmonton Oilers and the Dallas Stars live on TNT. Fans without access to these channels can stream the match through the streaming service Max.

Plans for Max start at under $10 a month. Max With Ads is available for $9.99/month($99.99/year), and ad-free plans are priced at $15.99/month ($149.99/year) or $19.99/month ($199.99/year).

Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars Team News & Key Leaders

Edmonton Oilers

Although Oilers defenseman Troy Stecher hasn't played in the postseason, it was widely thought he's been a healthy scratch. That isn't the case, as recent reports have suggested he's out with an ankle injury and will require surgery.

After dominating Game 5 on the road, the Oilers can clinch the Western Conference Final at home in Game 6. If Edmonton hopes to progress, their key players will need to keep delivering against a tough Dallas defense.

The Oilers now have the top four scorers in the playoffs: Connor McDavid (29 points), Leon Draisaitl (27 points), Evan Bouchard (25 points), and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (20 points). Goaltender Stuart Skinner has continued to perform well. Currently, he is 10-5 with a 2.59 GAA and a save percentage of .890.

Dallas Stars

Chris Tanev gave it a go in Game 5 of the NHL's Western Conference final on Friday after he was seen in a walking boot following a shot that deflected off his right foot in the second period of Game 4.

Dallas has limited options if Tanev couldn't go. Jani Hakanpaa (lower-body injury) isn't ready to return after suffering injury in mid-March, while rookie Lian Bichsel — the 18th pick at the 2022 draft — has yet to suit up for an NHL game.

The Stars need to find their mojo offensively. They've netted just three goals in the last two games, and they have totaled just 42 shots on goal in that period. Roope Hintz hasn't scored since returning from injury, but he isn't alone responsible.

Defenseman Miro Heiskanen has six goals and 10 assists in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, he has slowed down, with just one goal and two assists in the Western Conference Finals. Jason Robertson also has six goals and 10 assists. Yet, after getting a hat trick in Game 3, he has been very silent.

Head-to-Head Record

These two teams faced each other three times this season with Dallas winning two of the three matchups.