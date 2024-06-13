How to watch today's Edmonton Oilers vs Florida Panthers 2024 Stanley Cup Final Game 3: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL Stanley Cup Final Game 3 between the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers.

The Edmonton Oilers (0-2) will aim to get back in their series when they return home to host the Florida Panthers (2-0) on Thursday for Game 3 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final.

The Oilers suffered a 4-1 loss in Game 2 on Monday and trails 2-0 in their first appearance in the Stanley Cup Final since 2006 as the series shifts to Edmonton. Only a handful teams have been able to rebound from and win the Cup after losing the first two games in the past, so the Oilers face an uphill battle and a loss here would all but ensure their impending demise.

The Panthers, meanwhile, took the first two games on their home ice in comfortable fashion and have dominated the series so far. They will look to take a commanding 3-0 lead in this best-of-seven series at Rogers Place.

What exactly does Thursday night hold in store for the Oilers and the Panthers?

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Edmonton Oilers vs Florida Panthers NHL game, plus plenty more.

Edmonton Oilers vs Florida Panthers: Date and puck-drop time

Edmonton Oilers will take on Florida Panthers in a highly anticipated NHL game on Thursday, June 13, 2024 at 8:00pm ET/ 5:00pm PT, at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada.

Date Thursday, June 13, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 8:00pm ET/ 5:00pm PT Venue Rogers Place Location Edmonton, Canada

How to watch Edmonton Oilers vs Florida Panthers on TV & stream live online

Edmonton Oilers team news

Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse didn't practice Wednesday after he sustained an apparent shoulder injury in Game 2, but is expected to play for the Edmonton Oilers against the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place.

Edmonton forward Evander Kane's status is uncertain, but forward Corey Perry is set to return after being scratched for Game 2.

Connor McDavid, playing in his 9th NHL season, has finally reached the Stanley Cup Final for the first time. In the first two games of the series, he's managed just a single assist while firing nine shots.

Edmonton Oilers players to watch

Player Position Stats (Playoffs) Connor McDavid Forward 5 G, 27 A, 32 PTS Leon Draisaitl Center 10 G, 18 A, 28 PTS Evan Bouchard Defense 6 G, 22 A, 28 PTS

Edmonton Oilers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Darnell Nurse Shoulder injury day-to-day Evander Kane Sports Hernia day-to-day

Florida Panthers team news

The biggest concern for the Panthers is the injury to Aleksander Barkov following a hit to the head in the third period of Monday's game. He is tied for the team lead in points so far in the playoffs, sitting with six goals and 13 assists so far in the playoffs. As per the latest reports, he practised Wednesday and will travel with the Florida Panthers for Game 3.

Vladimir Tarasenko, meanwhile, skipped Panthers practice but coach Paul Maurice says it's just a knock and he should be "100 %" fit for Game 3. If Barkov can play in Game 3, Florida would likely have the same lineup for the third consecutive game in the Cup Final.

Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky has been the story of this series, saving a stunning 50 of the 51 shots he's faced across the two games so far.

Florida Panthers players to watch

Player Position Stats (Playoffs) Aleksander Barkov Center 6 G, 13 A, 19 PTS Sam Reinhart Center 8 G, 5 A, 13 PTS Matthew Tkachuk Left Wing 5 G, 14 A, 19 PTS Sergei Bobrovsky Goaltender 2.02 GAA/ .916 SV

Florida Panthers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Aleksander Barkov Undisclosed day-to-day

Edmonton Oilers vs Florida Panthers head-to-head record