How to watch Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Edmonton Oilers will square off against the Vegas Golden Knights to start a highly anticipated NHL game on November 6, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT. Before this game, the Golden Knights beat the Utah Hockey Club in an exciting 4-3 overtime win.

Edmonton has an overall record of 6-6-1 and a 1-1-0 record in Pacific Division games. The Oilers have achieved 31 goals but have given up 41, resulting in a -10 point difference in goals scored.

The Golden Knights, on the other hand, have an amazing 8-3-1 record overall and a strong 4-1-0 record within Pacific Division games. With an 8-2-1 record in games in which they achieve at least three goals, Vegas appears to be particularly successful.

This is the first time this season that these two sides will battle each other.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights NHL game, plus plenty more.

Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights: Date and puck-drop time

The Edmonton Oilers will face the Vegas Golden Knights in an exciting NHL game on November 6, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT, at Rogers Place, in Edmonton, Canada.

Date November 6, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT Venue Rogers Place Location Edmonton, Canada

How to watch Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights on TV & stream live online

TV channel: SN, TVAS, SCRIPPS

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights team news

Edmonton Oilers team news

This season, Stuart Skinner experiences a record of 3-4-1, a 3.31 goals-against average, a .881 save percentage, and one shutout.

Calvin Pickard has a 3-2-0 record, a 2.60 goals against average, and a .886 save percentage, but he has not yet recorded a shutout.

Leon Draisaitl has 16 points, which includes nine goals and seven assists.

Edmonton Oilers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Connor McDavid Ankle injury Day-to-Day Evander Kane Abdomen injury Out

Vegas Golden Knights team news

As of now, Adin Hill has a 5-2-0 record, a 3.15 goals-against average, and a .874 save percentage, with one shutout.

Ivan Barbashev has created a big difference this season by scoring 7 goals and setting up 23 assists.

Vegas Golden Knights injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Mark Stone Personal Day-to-Day Ilya Samsonov Undisclosed Day-to-Day

Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights head-to-head record

As the Oilers get ready to host the Golden Knights, recent head-to-head records point to a close game. In the last five games, the Oilers have been in charge at times, most notably when they won 5-1 on the 11th of April 2024, and 5-4 in a close game on the 29th of November 2023. On the other hand, the Vegas Golden Knights have had the better of those five games, winning three of them. In May 2023, they won two close games 5-2 and 4-3. Fans can expect a tough game because of this, with both teams possibly trying to build on their advantages and make up for mistakes made in the past. The Oilers will have to use their offensive power, and the Golden Knights are hoping to keep their recent head-to-head win streak over Edmonton.

Date Results Apr 11, 2024 Oilers 5-1 Knights Feb 07, 2024 Knights 3-1 Oilers Nov 29, 2023 Oilers 5-4 Knights May 15, 2023 Knights 5-2 Oilers May 13, 2023 Knights 4-3 Oilers

