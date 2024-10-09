How to watch today’s Edmonton Oilers vs Winnipeg Jets NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Edmonton Oilers and the Winnipeg Jets, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Edmonton Oilers are ready to face the Winnipeg Jets to open an electrifying NHL clash on October 09, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT.

The Jets concluded with an even better record of 52-24-6, while the Oilers completed with a respectable 49-27-6.

The Oilers' powerful power play, which scored 26.3% of the time and ranked fourth in the league, showed how strong their offense was. The Jets, on the other hand, had a hard time when they had an extra player. They finished 22nd with an 18.8% win rate.

The Oilers were slightly stronger on the penalty kill than the Jets. They were ranked 15th for a 79.5% kill rate, whereas the Jets were ranked 21st with a 77.1% kill rate.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Edmonton Oilers vs Winnipeg Jets NHL game, plus plenty more.

Edmonton Oilers vs Winnipeg Jets: Date and puck-drop time

The Edmonton Oilers will take on the Winnipeg Jets in a highly anticipated NHL clash on October 09, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Rogers Place, in Edmonton, Canada.

Date October 09, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Rogers Place Location Edmonton, Canada

How to watch Edmonton Oilers vs Winnipeg Jets on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Edmonton Oilers vs Winnipeg Jets team news

Edmonton Oilers team news

Last season, Connor McDavid had an amazing 132 points, which included 32 goals and 100 assists.

Leon Draisaitl scored 41 goals and set up 65 assists for 106 points, and 1.3 points per game.

Stuart Skinner had a good 36-16-5 record in goal, with a 2.60 goals-against rate as well as a .905 save percentage that ranked him 31st in the NHL.

Edmonton Oilers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Derek Ryan Undisclosed Day-to-Day Evander Kane Abdomen injury Out

Winnipeg Jets team news

Last season, Mark Scheifele participated in 74 games scored 25 goals, and set up 47 assists, for a total of 72 points (0.9 per game). He also averaged 19:23 of ice time for each game.

Josh Morrissey scored 10 goals and set up 59 assists for 69 points (0.8 points per game) in 81 games.

Connor Hellebuyck did a great job in goal, recording a 37-19-4 record in 60 games. With an amazing 2.40 goals-against average along with a .921 save percentage, he let in 142 goals and was ranked fifth in the league.

Winnipeg Jets Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jaret Anderson-Dolan Undisclosed Day-to-Day Ville Heinola Ankle injury Out

Edmonton Oilers and Winnipeg Jets head-to-head record

The Edmonton Oilers and the Winnipeg Jets have battled against each other five times before, so this game could be very close. The series has gone back and forth, with big wins for both teams. The Jets most recently won by a score of 6-1 on the 26th of September 2024, however, the Oilers beat them 3-2 only three days earlier, on September 23. The Oilers won all three of their games against the Jets last season, including a close 4-3 win on the 27th of March 2024, along with a 3-1 win on the first of December 2023. The Jets, on the other hand, showed that they could beat Edmonton by beating them 3-2 on October 22nd, 2023. Because of how closely matched the teams are historically, this game is likely to be very close as well.

Date Results Sep 26, 2024 Jets 6-1 Oilers Sep 23, 2024 Oilers 3-2 Jets Mar 27, 2024 Oilers 4-3 Jets Dec 01, 2023 Oilers 3-1 Jets Oct 22, 2023 Jets 3-2 Oilers

More NHL news and coverage