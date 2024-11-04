How to watch today’s Edmonton Oilers vs New Jersey Devils NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The high-voltage NHL action between the Edmonton Oilers and the New Jersey Devils will happen on November 4, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT.
As of now, the Oilers are 25th in the league in power play efficiency (15.2%), and they are also 32nd in the league in penalty kill efficiency (61.8%).
On the other hand, the Devils have a great power play (ranked 5th with a success rate of 28.9%) and a good penalty kill (ranked 11th with an 82.9% rate).
Edmonton Oilers vs New Jersey Devils: Date and puck-drop time
The Edmonton Oilers and the New Jersey Devils will battle with each other in an epic NHL game on November 4, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT, at Rogers Place, in Edmonton, Canada.
|Date
|November 4, 2024
|Puck-Drop Time
|8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT
|Venue
|Rogers Place
|Location
|Edmonton, Canada
How to watch Edmonton Oilers vs New Jersey Devils on TV & stream live online
TV channel: NHL Network
Streaming service: Fubo
Edmonton Oilers vs New Jersey Devils team news
Edmonton Oilers team news
This season, Leon Draisaitl has scored 9 goals and set up 7 assists, for a total of sixteen points in 12 games.
Darnell Nurse has five fouls and has spent 16 minutes in the box, which is the most on the team.
Stuart Skinner has a 3-4-1 record in goal and has given up 25 goals, which is an average of 3.3 goals against. He has a save rate of .881 after making 185 stops.
Edmonton Oilers injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Connor McDavid
|Ankle injury
|Out
|Evander Kane
|Abdomen injury
|Out
New Jersey Devils team news
Nico Hischier has fifteen points and ten goals, which makes him New Jersey's best-scoring player.
Brenden Dillon has the most penalty minutes (24) of any player in the league, ranking fourth overall.
Jacob Markstrom is 20th in the league in goals with a record of 5-4-1 and a save percentage of .907, giving him a 2.6 goals-against average.
New Jersey Devils injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Santeri Hatakka
|Shoulder injury
|Out
|Curtis Lazar
|Left knee injury
|Out
Edmonton Oilers and New Jersey Devils head-to-head record
The Oilers and the Devils have faced each other five times in the last twelve months, with the Edmonton Oilers winning three of those five games. The Oilers easily beat the Devils 6-3 as well as 4-1 in December 2023, which were their last two games against each other. The Devils have shown they can execute with Edmonton, though, particularly with a 5-2 win in November of 2022 and a close 4-3 win previously that same month. Because of this back-and-forth in the past, the game could depend on how well Edmonton can attack New Jersey's defense, as they have in previous games. The Devils will also try to use their better special teams to change the tide in their direction.
|Date
|Results
|Dec 22, 2023
|Oilers 6-3 Devils
|Dec 11, 2023
|Oilers 4-1 Devils
|Nov 22, 2022
|Devils 5-2 Oilers
|Nov 04, 2022
|Devils 4-3 Oilers
|Mar 20, 2022
|Oilers 6-3 Devils