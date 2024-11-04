How to watch today’s Edmonton Oilers vs New Jersey Devils NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Edmonton Oilers and the New Jersey Devils, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The high-voltage NHL action between the Edmonton Oilers and the New Jersey Devils will happen on November 4, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT.

As of now, the Oilers are 25th in the league in power play efficiency (15.2%), and they are also 32nd in the league in penalty kill efficiency (61.8%).

On the other hand, the Devils have a great power play (ranked 5th with a success rate of 28.9%) and a good penalty kill (ranked 11th with an 82.9% rate).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Edmonton Oilers vs New Jersey Devils NHL game, plus plenty more.

Edmonton Oilers vs New Jersey Devils: Date and puck-drop time

The Edmonton Oilers and the New Jersey Devils will battle with each other in an epic NHL game on November 4, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT, at Rogers Place, in Edmonton, Canada.

Date November 4, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT Venue Rogers Place Location Edmonton, Canada

How to watch Edmonton Oilers vs New Jersey Devils on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Edmonton Oilers vs New Jersey Devils team news

Edmonton Oilers team news

This season, Leon Draisaitl has scored 9 goals and set up 7 assists, for a total of sixteen points in 12 games.

Darnell Nurse has five fouls and has spent 16 minutes in the box, which is the most on the team.

Stuart Skinner has a 3-4-1 record in goal and has given up 25 goals, which is an average of 3.3 goals against. He has a save rate of .881 after making 185 stops.

Edmonton Oilers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Connor McDavid Ankle injury Out Evander Kane Abdomen injury Out

New Jersey Devils team news

Nico Hischier has fifteen points and ten goals, which makes him New Jersey's best-scoring player.

Brenden Dillon has the most penalty minutes (24) of any player in the league, ranking fourth overall.

Jacob Markstrom is 20th in the league in goals with a record of 5-4-1 and a save percentage of .907, giving him a 2.6 goals-against average.

New Jersey Devils injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Santeri Hatakka Shoulder injury Out Curtis Lazar Left knee injury Out

Edmonton Oilers and New Jersey Devils head-to-head record

The Oilers and the Devils have faced each other five times in the last twelve months, with the Edmonton Oilers winning three of those five games. The Oilers easily beat the Devils 6-3 as well as 4-1 in December 2023, which were their last two games against each other. The Devils have shown they can execute with Edmonton, though, particularly with a 5-2 win in November of 2022 and a close 4-3 win previously that same month. Because of this back-and-forth in the past, the game could depend on how well Edmonton can attack New Jersey's defense, as they have in previous games. The Devils will also try to use their better special teams to change the tide in their direction.

Date Results Dec 22, 2023 Oilers 6-3 Devils Dec 11, 2023 Oilers 4-1 Devils Nov 22, 2022 Devils 5-2 Oilers Nov 04, 2022 Devils 4-3 Oilers Mar 20, 2022 Oilers 6-3 Devils

