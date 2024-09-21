How to watch today's New York Red Bulls vs Atlanta United MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS match between New York Red Bulls and Atlanta United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

New York Red Bulls and Atlanta United are both chasing Major Soccer League (MLS) play-off spots from the Eastern Conference when they clash at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday.

The hosts will need to snap a six-game winless run in all competitions after facing a 2-1 loss at Chicago Fire last weekend, while the Five Stripes are coming off a 1-1 draw against Inter Miami.

How to watch New York Red Bulls vs Atlanta United online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, MLS match between New York Red Bulls and Atlanta United will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

New York Red Bulls vs Atlanta United kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET Venue: Red Bull Arena

The MLS match between New York Red Bulls and Atlanta United will be played at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, United States.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, September 21, in the US.

Team news & squads

New York Red Bulls team news

The Red Bulls' head coach Sandro Schwarz is dealing with the absence of Kyle Duncan, Emil Forsberg and Roald Mitchell through injuries.

Moreover, Wiki Carmona and Sean Nealis are doubtful to feature.

New York Red Bulls possible XI: Coronel; Nealis, Reyes, Eile, Tolkin; Harper, Carallo, Edelman, Stroud; Morgan, Manoel.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Coronel, Meara, Stokes Defenders: Eile, Reyes, D. Nealis, S. Nealis, O'Connor, Ofori, Alexandre, Tolkin Midfielders: Stroud, Morgan, Carmona, Carballo, Donkor, Edelman Forwards: Burke, Manoel, Vanzier, Hall, Harper, Ngoma

Atlanta United team news

While Ronald Hernandez is sidelined with an ankle injury, goalkeeper Quentin Westberg will miss out due to concussion protocol.

Saba Lobjanidze will remain one of the main threats going forward, although Daniel Rios will spearhead the attack.

Atlanta United possible XI: Guzan; Lennon, Rode Gregersen, Williams, Amador; Slisz, McCarty; Lobjanidze, Miranchuk, Muyumba; Rios.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cohen, Guzan Defenders: Williams, Abram, Gregersen, Lennon, Amador, Morales, Cobb, Edwards Midfielders: Slisz, Muyumba, McCarty, Mosquera, Torres, Brennan, Firmino, Fortune, Miranchuk Forwards: Lobzhanidze, Silva, Rios, Wolff, Thiare

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between New York Red Bulls and Atlanta United across all competitions.

Date Match Competition June 24, 2023 New York Red Bulls 4-0 Atlanta United Leagues Cup April 1, 2023 Atlanta United 1-0 New York Red Bulls MLS August 17, 2022 Atlanta United 1-2 New York Red Bulls MLS June 30, 2022 New York Red Bulls 2-1 Atlanta United MLS November 3, 2021 New York Red Bulls 0-0 Atlanta United MLS

