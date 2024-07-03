New York City FC vs CF Montreal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch MLS match between New York City FC and CF Montreal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

New York City FC and CF Montreal will both be looking to register back-to-back wins in the Major League Soccer (MLS) when they clash at Citi Field on Wednesday.

A 4-2 win over Orlando City helped the Bronx climb up to the fifth spot on the Eastern Conference table, while the visitors are 10th after defeating Philadelphia Union by the same scoreline.

New York City FC vs CF Montreal kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Citi Field

MLS match between New York City FC and CF Montreal will be played at Citi Field in New York, United States.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT on Wednesday, July 3, in the United States (US).

How to watch New York City FC vs CF Montreal online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, MLS match between New York City FC and CF Montreal will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

New York City FC team news

Santiago Rodriguez is likely to start ahead of Maxi Moralez once again in the number 10 position, alongside Hannes Wolf and Agustin Ojeda.

With Ojeda in the XI, Malachi Jones' spot will be sacrificed, with Monsef Bakrar also among the options to come off the bench.

New York City FC possible XI: Freese; Ilenic, Martins, Risa, O'Toole; Sands, Perea; Wolf, Rodriguez, Ojeda; Martinez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Barraza, Romero, Rando, Freese Defenders: Hope-Gund, Risa, Tanasijevic, Martins, McFarlane, Gray, Ilenic, Baeira Midfielders: Sands, Perea, Rodriguez, Moralez, Shore, Parks, Haak Forwards: Mijatovic, Bakrar, Fernandez, Martinez, Wolf, Ojeda, Yanez, Magno, Jones

CF Montreal team news

Fernando Alvarez, Mason Toye and Ousman Jabang are all unlikely of being available for selection on Wednesday due to their respective issues.

Samuel Piette, Joel Waterman and Mathieu Choiniere (all with Canada), besides Ariel Lassiter (Costa Rica), are still on international duty at Copa America.

Dominik Yankov, Josef Martinez and Sunusi Ibrahim will all be involved in attack.

CF Montreal possible XI: Sirois; Campbell, Corbo, Sosa; Ruan, Duke, Saliba, Edwards; Yankov, Martinez; Ibrahim.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Breza, Ketterer, Sirois Defenders: Sosa, Ruan, Campbell, Corbo, Doody, Edwards Midfielders: Wanyama, Iliadis, Yankov, Duke, Zouhir, Saliba, Lappalainen, Biello Forwards: Opoku, Coccaro, Ibrahim, Martinez, Vilsaint

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between New York City FC and CF Montreal across all competitions.

Date Match Competition August 30, 2023 New York City 2-0 Montreal MLS July 1, 2023 Montreal 0-1 New York City MLS October 23, 2022 Montreal 1-3 New York City MLS July 30, 2022 Montreal 0-0 New York City MLS March 12, 2022 New York City 4-1 Montreal MLS

