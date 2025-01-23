How to watch and live stream Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev 2025 Australian Open men's semi-final: Head-to-head, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Djokovic vs Zverev Australian Open semifinal, stream, TV channel and plenty more

Novak Djokovic is set to continue his quest for a historic 25th Grand Slam title as he faces world number two Alexander Zverev in the 2025 Australian Open semi-final on Thursday night.

This much-anticipated clash between the reigning and former Olympic men's singles champions marks their fifth consecutive meeting at the semi-final stage of a tournament, adding another layer of intrigue to an already captivating rivalry.

For Djokovic, the stakes couldn’t be higher. The Serbian maestro is chasing his 100th career singles title and an unprecedented 11th Australian Open crown. A victory in Melbourne would also solidify his status as the most decorated Grand Slam singles player in history.

Meanwhile, Zverev—a 23-time ATP Tour champion—is still searching for his elusive first major title. At 27 years old, the German star has conquered the ATP Finals twice and claimed Olympic gold in Tokyo, but overcoming the greatest player the sport has ever seen in his 50th Grand Slam semi-final presents a monumental challenge.

The winner of this high-stakes encounter will face either Jannik Sinner or Ben Shelton in Sunday’s final.

Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev 2025 Australian Open men's semi-final clash: Date and start time

Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated 2025 Australian Open game on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. The game will start at 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT for fans in the United States.

Date Thursday, January 23, 2025 Start time 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT Venue Rod Laver Arena Location Melbourne, Australia Surface Hard Court (Outdoor)

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between Djokovic and Zverev on:

TV channel: ESPN, Tennis Channel

How to listen to Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev play-by-play commentary on radio

Audio Stream: National: 81 (CAR), 81 (NE)

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev: Results so far at Australian Open 2025

Novak Djokovic:

First round: vs. Nishesh Basavareddy 4-6 6-3 6-4 6-2

Second round: vs. Jaime Faria 6-1 6-7[4] 6-3 6-2

Third round: vs. Tomas Machac 6-1 6-4 6-4

Round of 16: vs. Jiri Lehecka 6-3 6-4 7-6[4]

Quarter-final: vs. Carlos Alcaraz 4-6 6-4 6-3 6-4

Alexander Zverev:

First round: vs. Lucas Pouille 6-4 6-4 6-4

Second round: vs. Pedro Martinez 6-1 6-4 6-1

Third round: vs. Jacob Fearnley 6-3 6-4 6-4

Round of 16: vs. Ugo Humbert 6-1 2-6 6-3 6-2

Quarter-final: vs. Tommy Paul 7-6[1] 7-6[0] 2-6 6-1

Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev: Head-to-head

Their head-to-head history tilts heavily in Djokovic's favor, with the 36-year-old leading 8-4. Although Zverev claimed victory in their first meeting on the clay of Rome eight years ago, the Serbian has dominated the rivalry since. Notably, Djokovic remains unbeaten against the German in their three Grand Slam encounters, with wins at the 2019 Roland Garros quarter-finals, the 2021 Australian Open quarter-finals, and a thrilling five-setter at the US Open semi-finals later that year.

Despite his immense talent, Zverev has struggled against top-tier opposition, holding a 4-16 record against top-10 players in Grand Slams. However, four of those victories have come in his last nine such matchups, a significant improvement after losing 11 straight before defeating Carlos Alcaraz at Roland Garros in 2022.

In stark contrast, Djokovic enters this semi-final with a commanding 9-3 record against top-10 players in his recent Grand Slam campaigns (and 70-33 overall). His only three losses during this span came in last year's Wimbledon final and semi-final defeats to Jannik Sinner and Alcaraz.