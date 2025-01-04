+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Championship
team-logo
Carrow Road
team-logo
WATCH WITH FREE TRIAL ON PARAMOUNT+
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Norwich City vs Coventry City Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

ChampionshipNorwichCoventryNorwich vs Coventry

How to watch the Championship match between Norwich City and Coventry City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Carrow Road will host the Championship tie between Norwich City and Coventry City on Saturday.

While the Canaries picked up a 1-0 win at Luton Town last time out, Coventry played out a 1-1 draw with Cardiff City in their most recent fixture.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Norwich City vs Coventry City online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here

In the United States (US), the Championship match between Norwich City and Coventry City will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Norwich City vs Coventry City kick-off time

crest
Championship - Championship
Carrow Road

The Championship match between Norwich City and Coventry City will be played at Carrow Road in Norwich, England.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET on Saturday, January 4, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Norwich City team news

Borja Sainz will continue to lead the line in the absence of Josh Sargent, as the latter is sidelined due to a groin issue.

In midfield, too, Liam Gibbs and Anis Ben Slimane would miss out with hamstring and leg injuries respectively.

Coventry City team news

With goalkeeper Ben Wilson ruled out with a knee problem, Oliver Dovin is likely to be preferred ahead of Bradley Collins once again.

Haji Wright and Ephron Mason-Clark are also likely to miss out, while Tatsuhiro Sakamoto is also unlikely to be available for selection due to a knock.

Form

NOR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

COV
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

NOR

Last 5 matches

COV

4

Wins

1

Draw

0

Wins

11

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement