How to watch today's Norwich City vs Coventry City Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Norwich City and Coventry City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Carrow Road will host the Championship tie between Norwich City and Coventry City on Saturday.

While the Canaries picked up a 1-0 win at Luton Town last time out, Coventry played out a 1-1 draw with Cardiff City in their most recent fixture.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Norwich City vs Coventry City online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Championship match between Norwich City and Coventry City will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Norwich City vs Coventry City kick-off time

Championship - Championship Carrow Road

The Championship match between Norwich City and Coventry City will be played at Carrow Road in Norwich, England.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET on Saturday, January 4, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Norwich City team news

Borja Sainz will continue to lead the line in the absence of Josh Sargent, as the latter is sidelined due to a groin issue.

In midfield, too, Liam Gibbs and Anis Ben Slimane would miss out with hamstring and leg injuries respectively.

Coventry City team news

With goalkeeper Ben Wilson ruled out with a knee problem, Oliver Dovin is likely to be preferred ahead of Bradley Collins once again.

Haji Wright and Ephron Mason-Clark are also likely to miss out, while Tatsuhiro Sakamoto is also unlikely to be available for selection due to a knock.

