Newcastle United vs Brighton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Newcastle United's push for the top-six faces another major test when they host Brighton and Hove Albion at St. James' Park in the Premier League this Saturday afternoon.

The Magpies are currently sitting sixth in the table with 56 points and have three games remaining going into this clash, but they are still four points off fifth-placed Tottenham, who are riding a four-game losing streak.

Brighton, meanwhile, sit in 11th place and have not had a great season in comparison to their last. They also won 1-0 at home against Aston Villa last weekend, ending a six-game losing drought in the Premier League. Even though they are out of European contention, they will be looking to end the season on a high.

Newcastle vs Brighton kick-off time

Date: Saturday, May 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT Venue: St James' Park

Newcastle and Brighton will lock horns at St James' Park on Saturday, May 11, 2024, with kick-off scheduled for 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT in the US.

How to watch Newcastle vs Brighton online - TV channels & live streams

Team news & squads

Newcastle team news

Newcastle injury concerns have eased of late, but the hosts will still be without as many as eight players here. The timing of the likes of Joelinton, Nick Pope, and Miguel Almiron returning seems perfect ahead of this crucial run of games.

Fabian Schar is set to miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury and joins Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles (both ACL), Joe Willock, Matt Targett (both Achilles), Lewis Miley (back) and Kieran Trippier (calf) in the treatment room.

Newcastle United possible XI: Dubravka; Livramento, Krafth, Burn, Hall; Gordon, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Murphy; Isak, Wilson.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dubravka, Karius, Gillespie Defenders: Schar, Dummett, Hall, Burn, Livramento, Trippier, Krafth Midfielders: Guimaraes, Willock, Longstaff, Ritchie, Anderson, Murphy, Barnes Forwards: Gordon, Isak, Wilson

Brighton team news

Brighton striker Evan Ferguson is ruled out until next season with a persistent ankle injury. Solly March (knee), Kaoru Mitoma (lower back), Pervis Estupinan (ankle) and Jack Hinshelwood (ankle) are all out for the season, and will not feature again until next term.

The game may also come too soon for the likes of Tariq Lamptey (muscular), James Milner, Jan Paul van Hecke (both thigh) and Adam Lallana (unspecified).

Brighton predicted XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Dunk, Igor, Barco; Gilmour, Gross; Adingra, Buonanotte, Pedro; Welbeck.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Verbruggen, Steele, McGill Defenders: Dunk, Igor, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Barco, Veltman Midfielders: Baleba, Gilmour, Moder, Gross, Buonanotte, Lallana Forwards: Enciso, Pedro, Ferguson, Welbeck, Adingra, Ansu Fati

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 02/09/23 Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 Newcastle United Premier League 29/07/23 Brighton & Hove Albion 1-2 Newcastle United Club Friendly Games 19/05/23 Newcastle United 4-1 Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League 13/08/22 Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Newcastle United Premier League 05/03/22 Newcastle United 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League

