New York Red Bulls vs Nashville SC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between New York Red Bulls and Nashville SC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

New York Red Bulls will take on Nashville in the Major League Soccer (MLS) at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday.

The hosts are fourth in the standings with 19 points and have won three out of their last five matches. The visitors are further down in ninth and have registered just two wins in their last five games. Both teams are heading into the fixture on the back of defeats and will be eager to return to winning ways.

New York Red Bulls vs Nashville kick-off time

Date: June 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.30 pm ET Venue: Red Bull Arena

The match will be played at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch New York Red Bulls vs Nashville SC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

New York Red Bulls team news

The home team is missing several players due to international duty, including goalkeeper Carlos Coronel, defenders Noah Eile and John Tolkin, midfielders Emil Forsberg and Daniel Edelman, and forward Lewis Morgan.

Defender Andres Reyes, midfielder Peter Stroud, and forwards Roald Mitchell and Serge Ngoma are expected to return to action in late June.

New York Red Bulls possible XI: Meara; Harper, D. Nealis, S. Nealis, Duncan; Gjengaar, Valencia, Amaya, Carmona; Vanzeir, Manoel.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Marcucci, Meara, Stokes Defenders: Duncan, D. Nealis, S. Nealis, Mina, O'Connor, Ofori, Alexandre Midfielders: Amaya, Carmona, Estrela Forwards: Gjengaar, Burke, Manoel, Vanzier, Hall

Nashville SC team news

The visiting team will be without midfielder Anibal Godoy, who is participating in the Copa America with Panama.

Nashville will also have to do without center-back Lukas MacNaughton, who underwent ankle surgery in April.

Nashville SC possible XI: Willis; Moore, Zimmerman, Maher, Lovitz; Anunga, Yearwood; Muyl, Mukhtar, Jacob Shaffelburg; Bunbury.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Panicco, Martino Defenders: Skinner, Gaines, Bauer, Davis, Moore, Johnston Midfielders: Lovitz, Sipic, Yearwood, Ajago, Boyd, DeZart II, Sejdić, Anunga, Gaines, Jones, Muyl Forwards: Bunbury, Surridge, Mukhtar

Head-to-Head Record

Date Competition Match 26/02/24 MLS Nashville SC 0 - 0 New York RB 22/10/23 MLS Nashville SC 0 - 1 New York RB 05/03/23 MLS New York RB 0 - 0 Nashville SC 21/01/23 Friendly Nashville SC 0 - 1 New York RB 08/11/21 MLS Nashville SC 1 - 1 New York RB

