New York Red Bulls vs Charlotte: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between New York Red Bulls and Charlotte FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

New York Red Bulls will take on Charlotte in the Major League Soccer (MLS) at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday.

The hosts are fifth in the standings with 23 points from 14 matches and have won just two out of their last five league games. The visitors, who are only a point behind their opponents, are unbeaten in their last five fixtures and will be confident of picking up a win away from home.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

New York Red Bulls vs Charlotte FC kick-off time

Date: May 29, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.30 pm ET Venue: Red Bull Arena

The match will be played at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch New York Red Bulls vs Charlotte FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US and match highlights will be available after the game ends. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

New York Red Bulls team news

New York Red Bulls will be without defender Sean Nealis, who is suspended after receiving a late red card in the recent derby.

On the injury front, the Red Bulls will miss Ronald Donkor, Peter Stroud, and Roald Mitchell, all of whom remain sidelined.

New York Red Bulls possible XI: Coronel; Duncan, Reyes, Eile, Tolkin; Harper, Amaya, Edelman, Morgan; Vanzeir, Manoel.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Marcucci, Meara, Stokes Defenders: Reyes, O'Connor, Alexandre, Tolkin, Duncan, D. Nealis, Mina Midfielders: Amaya, Estrela, Carmona, Morgan, Gjengaar Forwards: Manoel, Hall, Harper

Charlotte FC team news

Charlotte will enter the game without Junior Urso and defender Jere Uronen, both recovering from thigh injuries.

Additionally, American midfielder Brandon Cambridge is unavailable for the visitors as he continues his extended recovery from a severe injury sustained in October.

Charlotte FC possible XI: Kahlina; Byrne, Malanda, Privett, Pedro; Bronico, Westwood, Diani; Tavares, Agyemang, Vargas

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kahlina, Marks, Bingham, Odunze Defenders: Tuiloma, Malanda, Privett, Neeley, Pedro, Diop, Forbes, Lindsey, Byrne, Scardina Midfielders: Petkovic, Westwood, Diani, Bender, Bornico, Dejaegere, Arfield Forwards: Berchimas, Smalls, Romero, Copetti, Vargas, Agyemang, Tavares

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 26/10/23 New York RB 5 - 2 Charlotte MLS 22/06/23 New York RB 2 - 2 Charlotte MLS 26/03/23 Charlotte 1 - 1 New York RB MLS 10/10/22 New York RB 2 - 0 Charlotte MLS 12/06/22 Charlotte 2 - 0 New York RB MLS

Useful links