New York Red Bulls vs Charlotte: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

New York Red Bulls will take on Charlotte in the Major League Soccer (MLS) at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday.
The hosts are fifth in the standings with 23 points from 14 matches and have won just two out of their last five league games. The visitors, who are only a point behind their opponents, are unbeaten in their last five fixtures and will be confident of picking up a win away from home.
New York Red Bulls vs Charlotte FC kick-off time
|Date:
|May 29, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7.30 pm ET
|Venue:
|Red Bull Arena
The match will be played at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch New York Red Bulls vs Charlotte FC online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US and match highlights will be available after the game ends. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
New York Red Bulls team news
New York Red Bulls will be without defender Sean Nealis, who is suspended after receiving a late red card in the recent derby.
On the injury front, the Red Bulls will miss Ronald Donkor, Peter Stroud, and Roald Mitchell, all of whom remain sidelined.
New York Red Bulls possible XI: Coronel; Duncan, Reyes, Eile, Tolkin; Harper, Amaya, Edelman, Morgan; Vanzeir, Manoel.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Marcucci, Meara, Stokes
|Defenders:
|Reyes, O'Connor, Alexandre, Tolkin, Duncan, D. Nealis, Mina
|Midfielders:
|Amaya, Estrela, Carmona, Morgan, Gjengaar
|Forwards:
|Manoel, Hall, Harper
Charlotte FC team news
Charlotte will enter the game without Junior Urso and defender Jere Uronen, both recovering from thigh injuries.
Additionally, American midfielder Brandon Cambridge is unavailable for the visitors as he continues his extended recovery from a severe injury sustained in October.
Charlotte FC possible XI: Kahlina; Byrne, Malanda, Privett, Pedro; Bronico, Westwood, Diani; Tavares, Agyemang, Vargas
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Kahlina, Marks, Bingham, Odunze
|Defenders:
|Tuiloma, Malanda, Privett, Neeley, Pedro, Diop, Forbes, Lindsey, Byrne, Scardina
|Midfielders:
|Petkovic, Westwood, Diani, Bender, Bornico, Dejaegere, Arfield
|Forwards:
|Berchimas, Smalls, Romero, Copetti, Vargas, Agyemang, Tavares
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|26/10/23
|New York RB 5 - 2 Charlotte
|MLS
|22/06/23
|New York RB 2 - 2 Charlotte
|MLS
|26/03/23
|Charlotte 1 - 1 New York RB
|MLS
|10/10/22
|New York RB 2 - 0 Charlotte
|MLS
|12/06/22
|Charlotte 2 - 0 New York RB
|MLS