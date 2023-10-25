New York Red Bulls vs Charlotte: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS wildcard match between New York Red Bulls and Charlotte, as well as kick-off time and team news.

New York Red Bulls host Charlotte FC at Red Bull Arena in the Eastern Conference Wild Card matchup on Wednesday at Red Bull Arena, with a place in round one on the line.

Both sides earned the final two post-season spots in the Eastern Conference by the whisker on Decision Day, and now take on each other in this winner-takes-all showdown for the opportunity to face Supporters' Shield-winning FC Cincinnati in round one.

Charlotte held out for a 1-0 triumph over Leagues Cup winners' Inter Miami at home at Bank of America Stadium to punch their playoff ticket for the first time ever, thanks to Kerwin Vargas' early strike proved a historic moment for the North Carolina outfit.

The Red Bulls, meanwhile, squeezed into the postseason for a record 14th consecutive season following their 1-0 win over Nashville, as homegrown star John Tolkin stepped up from the penalty spot to slot home the winning goal in the extra time.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

New York Red Bulls vs Charlotte kick-off time

Date: October 25, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30pm ET Venue: Red Bull Arena

The MLS wildcard encounter between New York Red Bulls and Charlotte will be played at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, USA.

It will kick off at 7:30pm ET on October 25, 2023 in the United States (US).

How to watch New York Red Bulls vs Charlotte online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream worldwide on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass. Fans who cannot watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channels.

Team news & squads

New York Red Bulls team news

The Red Bulls will have to make do without a number of key players for this crucial tie, including Cory Burke, who is dealing with a sore groin. Dante Vanzeir is struggling with a back issue. Lewis Morgan and Hassan Ndam are also set to miss the clash, as the former is recovering from a hip problem while the latter is dealing with a thigh injury.

New York Red Bulls possible XI: Coronel; Duncan, D. Nealis, S. Nealis, Tolkin; Yearwood, Edelman, Amaya, Carmona; Luquinhas; Manoel

Position Players Goalkeepers: Coronel, Meara, Marcucci Defenders: S. Nealis, Reyes, Ndam, Nocita, Tolkin, Ofori, Reid, Duncan, D. Nealis Midfielders: Edelman, Yearwood, Stroud, Estrela, Donkor, Amaya, Carmona, Luquinhas Forwards: Hall, Fernandez, Harper, Manoel, Burke, Cabezas, Barlow

Charlotte team news

Charlotte will be without the services of Vinicius Mello (leg injury) and Ben Bender (knee), both of whom are set to miss out on the game due to respective injury issues. Both players are expected to return early next month if the visitors' progress in the playoffs.

Charlotte FC possible XI: Kahlina; Byrne, Malanda, Tuiloma, Lindsey; Swiderski, Westwood, Bronico; Jozwiak, Copetti, Vargas

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sisiniega, Kahlina Defenders: Sobocinski, Afful, Mora, Lindsey, Malanda, Byrne, Tuiloma Midfielders: Jozwiak, Westwood, Santos, Jones, Bronico, Hegardt, Scardina, Privett Forwards: Swiderski, Copetti, Gaines, Vargas

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 25/3/23 Charlotte FC 1-2 NYRB MLS 9/10/22 NYRB 2-0 Charlotte MLS 11/6/22 Charlotte FC 2-0 NYRB MLS 26/5/22 NYRB 3-1 Charlotte US Open Cup

