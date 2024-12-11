How to watch today's New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks NBA game, livestream, TV channel and more

The Atlanta Hawks (13-12) travel to face the New York Knicks (15-9) at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, with tipoff scheduled for 7:00 PM ET. Riding the momentum of three consecutive road wins, the Hawks are looking to keep their hot streak alive.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the New York Knicks vs. the Atlanta Hawks NBA game, plus plenty more.

New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks: Date and tip-off time

The Knicks and the Hawks will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

Date Wednesday, December 11, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York City, New York

How to watch New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Knicks and the Hawks live on:

National TV : ESPN

: ESPN Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

New York Knicks team news & key performers

The Knicks are coming off a narrow win in Toronto, where Karl-Anthony Towns drained a clutch three-pointer with six seconds left to seal the victory. Towns dominated with 24 points and 15 rebounds, continuing his impressive debut season in New York. He ranks second in the NBA in rebounding (13.3 RPG) while pouring in 25.1 PPG. Over his last three games, Towns has tallied at least 23 points and 15 boards in each outing.

Jalen Brunson edges out Towns as the team’s top scorer, averaging 25.2 PPG along with 7.8 assists. Brunson is also New York’s most reliable three-point shooter, hitting 2.7 triples per game at a 43.2% clip. Mikal Bridges added 23 points in the win over Toronto and is averaging 16.9 PPG, while OG Anunoby brings defensive prowess and 17.5 PPG to the forward spot.

Josh Hart is another key piece, averaging 13.9 PPG and grabbing 8.3 rebounds per game, making him a strong presence on the glass despite his size. Off the bench, Miles McBride and Cameron Payne provide additional scoring punch.

On Injuries front, The hosts will miss Center Mitchell Robinson.

Atlanta Hawks team news & key performers

Trae Young, Atlanta's leading scorer, is posting 20.9 PPG—his lowest since his rookie year—but continues to shine as a playmaker, leading the league with 12.2 assists per game. Though he’s making 2.6 threes per contest, his accuracy from beyond the arc has dipped to 31.0%. Meanwhile, Jalen Johnson has been a revelation, averaging 19.8 PPG, 9.9 RPG, and 5.5 APG. The 22-year-old forward is listed as a game-time decision due to a shoulder issue. Top draft pick Zaccharie Risacher is settling in well, contributing 11.6 PPG as a 19-year-old starter.

Other notable contributors include Dyson Daniels, averaging 13.7 PPG as a wing starter, and Larry Nance Jr., who recently joined the starting lineup alongside Clint Capela.

On Injuries front, The Hawks will be without Center Cody Zeller and Shooting Guard Seth Lundy.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 07/11/24 Atlanta Hawks 121-116 New York Knicks NBA 21/07/24 Atlanta Hawks 82-90 New York Knicks LVSL 06/03/24 New York Knicks 100-116 Atlanta Hawks NBA 16/11/23 Atlanta Hawks 114-116 New York Knicks NBA 28/10/23 Atlanta Hawks 120-126 New York Knicks NBA

