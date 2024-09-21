How to watch today's New York City FC vs Inter Miami MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS match between New York City FC and Inter Miami, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami continue to play for Major Soccer League (MLS) Supporters' Shield as they make the trip to the Yankee Stadium to take on New York City FC on Saturday.

After confirming their qualification for the 2024 MLS Cup play-offs and round one of the 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup, Gerardo Martino's side will look to extend their unbeaten record to five games after a 2-2 draw with Atlanta United.

Meanwhile, New York City FC suffered a 5-1 defeat at the hands of Philadelphia Union, leaving the Boys in Blue winless for five consecutive competitive games.

How to watch New York City FC vs Inter Miami online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, MLS match between New York City FC and Inter Miami will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

New York City FC vs Inter Miami kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 11 am PT / 2 pm ET Venue: Yankee Stadium

MLS match between New York City FC and Inter Miami will be played at the Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, in New York City, United States.

It will kick off at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET on Saturday, September 21, in the US.

Team news & squads

New York City FC team news

As for the hosts, Birk Risa and Malachi Jones would miss out once again due to leg injuries.

While Alonso Martinez is sure to start upfront, the likes of Julian Fernandez, Agustin Ojeda and Maxi Moralez will be pushing for starts.

New York City FC possible XI: Freese; Ilenic, Martins, Tanasijevic, McFarlane; Sands, Parks; Wolf, Rodriguez, Mijatovic; Martinez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Barraza, Romero, Rando, Freese Defenders: Hope-Gund, Tanasijevic, Martins, McFarlane, O'Toole, Gray, Ilenic, Baeira Midfielders: Sands, Perea, Rodriguez, Moralez, Carrizo, Shore, Parks, Haak Forwards: Mijatovic, Bakrar, Fernandez, Martinez, Wolf, Ojeda, Yanez

Inter Miami team news

Long-time friends Messi and Luis Suarez are set to start here after both making substitute appearances at Atlanta, while Sergio Busquets and Tomas Aviles are back after serving their yellow card bans.

Nicolas Freire, Facundo Farias, Lawson Sunderland and Leo Afonso are all ruled out through injuries.

The likes of CJ dos Santos, Noah Allen, David Martinez, Diego Gomez and Matias Rojas are also unlikely to be available on account of their respective concerns.

Inter Miami possible XI: Callender; Weigandt, Busquets, Aviles, Alba; Ruiz, Bright, Redondo; Gressel, Suarez, Messi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Callender, Ustari, Jensen Defenders: Aviles, Sailor, Fray, Alba, Hall, Kryvtsov, Negri, Bright, Weigandt, Boatwright Midfielders: Busquets, Gressel, Cremaschi, Ruiz, Redondo, Morales Forwards: Campana, Suarez, Messi, Taylor, Valencia

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between New York City FC and Inter Miami across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 30, 2024 Inter Miami 1-1 New York City FC MLS November 10, 2023 Inter Miami 1-2 New York City FC Club Friendlies September 30, 2023 Inter Miami 1-1 New York City FC MLS March 11, 2023 New York City FC 1-0 Inter Miami MLS October 17, 2022 New York City FC 3-0 Inter Miami MLS

