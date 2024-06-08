New England Revolution vs New York Red Bulls: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch MLS match between New England Revolution and New York Red Bulls, as well as kick-off time and team news.

New York Red Bulls will be looking to go third on the Major League Soccer (MLS) Eastern Conference table when they take on New England Revolution at the Gillette Stadium on Saturday.

Sandro Schwarz's side defeated Orlando City 1-0 last weekend, while bottom-placed New England picked up a 2-1 victory over Nashville SC last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

New England Revolution vs New York Red Bulls kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 8, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 PT Venue: Gillette Stadium

MLS match between New England Revolution and New York Red Bulls will be played at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 PT on Saturday, June 8, in the United States (US).

How to watch New England Revolution vs New York Red Bulls online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, MLS match between New England Revolution and New York Red Bulls will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

New England Revolution team news

While Tomas Chancalay, Tommy McNamara, Peyton Miller and Brandon Bye are all ruled out through injuries, Nacho Gil remains a doubt on account of a meniscus problem.

Henry Kessler is back from his ban and should start in defence, with Carles Gil expected to start in attack.

Henrich Ravas (Slovakia), Noel Buck (England men's Elite League Squad) and Esmir Bajraktarevic (USA U-23) are away on international duty.

New England Revolution possible XI: Ivacic; Lima, Arreaga, Kessler, Jones; Kaye, Polster; Boateng, C. Gil, Borrero; Vrioni

Position Players Goalkeepers: Edwards Jr., Ivacic Defenders: Romney, Arreaga, Mensah, Lima, Jones, Suarez, Farrell Midfielders: Polster, Boateng, C. Gil, Borrero, Harkers, Bolma, Boateng, N. Gil, Panayotou, Kaye, Buck, Spaulding Forwards: Vrioni, Wood, Fry

New York Red Bulls team news

Cameron Harper, Ronald Donkor, Roald Mitchell and Serge Ngoma are unlikely to be available for selection due to their respective issues.

John Tolkin (US U-23), Emil Forsberg (Sweden), Noah Eile (Sweden U-21) and Carlos Coronel (Paraguay) are called up to their respective international squads.

Dante Vanzier and Lewis Morgan should continue to be paired in attack.

New York Red Bulls possible XI: Meara; D. Nealis, S. Nealis, O'Connor, Duncan; Carmona, Edelman, Amaya, Manoel; Vanzeir, Morgan

Position Players Goalkeepers: Marcucci, Meara, Stokes Defenders: Reyes, Duncan, D. Nealis, S. Nealis, Mina, O'Connor, Ofori, Alexandre Midfielders: Stroud, Amaya, Morgan, Carmona, Edelman, Estrela Forwards: Gjengaar, Burke, Manoel, Vanzier, Hall

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between New England Revolution and New York Red Bulls across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 11, 2024 New York RB 4-2 New England MLS January 24, 2024 New England 0-3 New York RB Club Friendly August 30, 2023 New England 1-0 New York RB MLS July 22, 2023 New York RB 0-0 (4-2 pen.) New England Leagues Cup July 8, 2023 New York RB 2-1 New England MLS

