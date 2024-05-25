New England Revolution vs New York City FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between New England Revolution and New York City FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The New England Revolution will face New York City FC in Major League Soccer (MLS) action on Saturday at Gillette Stadium.

The Revs sit at the foot of the Eastern Conference table with seven points following their 3-0 defeat to the Philadelphia Union last weekend, as Ryan Spaulding picked up an early red card to make matters worse in that game.

The Pigeons, meanwhile, are one of the hottest teams in Major League Soccer right now. Having now won six of their last seven MLS contests, they are on the rise, climbing up to third in the East thanks to a 2-1 win over the New York Red Bulls.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

New England Revolution vs New York City FC kick-off time

Date: Saturday, May 25, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue: Gillette Stadium

New England Revolution and the New York City FC face off at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, May 25, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT in the US.

How to watch New England Revolution vs New York City FC online - TV channels & live streams

The MLS encounter between New England Revolution and New York City FC will be available to watch on Apple TV in the US.

For highlights viewers can go to MLS' Official YouTube Channel and Apple TV's Official Highlights Programme.

Viewers can watch live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

New England Revolution team news

Ryan Spaulding will miss Saturday's game after being sent off early against Philadelphia last time out. Tommy McNamara is doubtful with a strained hamstring, while Nacho Gil is sidelined with a meniscus problem.

Peyton Miller is out with a foot injury, and Tomas Chancalay is eligible to return to the matchday squad after missing the last match due to a yellow card suspension.

New England Revolution possible XI: Ivacic; Lima, Arreaga, Kessler, Jones; Polster, Kaye; Harkes, C. Gil, Borrero; Vrioni

Position Players Goalkeepers: Edwards Jr., Jackson, Ravas Defenders: Farrell, Jones, Kessler, Lima, Mensah, Romney, Spaulding, Tiago Midfielders: Boateng, Buck, C. Gil, Nacho Gil, Harkers, Kaye, McNamara, Panayotou, Polster Forwards: Bajraktarevic, Bolma, Fry, Vrioni

New York City FC team news

NYCFC will be without the services of Rio Hope-Gund, who missed the previous game due to a leg injury. Meanwhile, Maxi Moralez is back in training, but the game may come too soon for his return to action after rupturing his ACL last season.

Strahinja Tanasijevic is eligible to return from his two-match suspension for his shenanigans at the end of their game against Toronto earlier this month.

New York City FC possible XI: Freese; Gray, Martins, Risa, O'Toole; Sands, Parks; Wolf, Rodriguez, Ojeda; Mijatovic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Barraza, Freese, Romero, Rando Defenders: Martins, Tanasijevic, O'Toole, McFarlane, Gray, Ilenic, Baiera Midfielders: Parks, Sands, Perea, Haak, Shore, Carrizo, Rodriguez Forwards: Jones, Ojeda, Wolf, Jasson, Fernandez, Martinez, Yanes, Bakrar

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 14/04/24 New York City FC 2–0 New England Revolution MLS 04/06/23 New York City FC 0–0 New England Revolution MLS 02/04/23 New England Revolution 1-1 New York City FC MLS 05/09/22 New England Revolution 3-0 New York City FC MLS 09/07/22 New York City FC 4-2 New England Revolution MLS

Useful links