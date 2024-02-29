New England Revolution vs Independiente de la Chorrera: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Concacaf Champions Cup match between New England Revolution and Independiente de la Chorrera, as well as kick-off time and team news.

New England Revolution will be bidding to book their spot in the round of 16 of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup when they play host to Independiente de la Chorrera on Thursday night.

The Revs turned in a solid team performance last Wednesday evening when they picked up a 1-0 win over Independiente de la Chorrera in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup first qualifying round courtesy of a second-half strike from Tomas Chancalay.

However, they fell to a 3-1 defeat to D.C. United in their 2024 MLS regular season opener on Saturday at Audi Field, playing most of the game with 10 men after forward Giacomo Vrioni's first-half red card.

Independiente, on the other hand, will be raring to go after a full week's rest as they were not in league action over the weekend. They currently sit in second place in the Group B of the Panamanian top flight with eight points after five rounds.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

New England Revolution vs CA Independiente kick-off time

Date: Thursday, February 29, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:15 pm ET/5:15 pm PT Venue: Gillette Stadium

The Concacaf Champions Cup match between New England Revolution and Independiente de la Chorrera will be played on Thursday, February 29, 2024, at the Gillette Stadium, Boston, USA, with kick-off scheduled at 8:15 pm ET/5:15 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch New England Revolution vs Independiente de la Chorrera online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to watch and stream live on ViX+, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com and Fox Sports 2 in the US.

How to watch with a VPN

If you are outside of the country, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

New England Revolution team news

The Revs will have to make do without Colombian forward Dylan Borrero and 28-year-old defender Brandon Bye, who both continue their spells on the sidelines through cruciate ligament injuries.

Former Derby County goalkeeper Henrich Ravas made his MLS debut against D.C. United over the weekend, and should keep his starting place in between the sticks here.

New England Revolution predicted XI: Ravas; Farrell, Kessler, Romney, Jones; Bye, Polster; Buck, Gil, Bou; Vrioni.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ravas, Jackson, Edwards Jr. Defenders: Kessler, Romney, Farrell, Mensah, Suarez, Jones, Spaulding, Miller, Lima Midfielders: Polster, Kaye, Buck, Harkes, Bolma, Boateng, Gil, Panayotou Forwards: Chancalay, Gil, McNamara, Bajraktarevic, Fry, Vrioni, Wood

Independiente de la Chorrera team news

The visitors have no fresh injury concerns to report, meaning 22-year-old winger Rodrigo Marquez is the only absentee with a long-term ACL tear. It would come as no surprise if Independiente opted to field an unchanged starting 11 in this match.

Independiente de la Chorrera predicted XI: Chifundo; Modelo, Ramirez, Ariano, Davis; White, Fields, Hurtado, Murillo; Avila, Dinolis.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sánchez, Nunez, Chifundo Defenders: Ariano, Murillo, Modelo, Davis, Ramírez, Sealy, Modelo, Montenegro, Navarro, Gonzalez Midfielders: Águila, Simons, Ávila, Fields, Acosta, González, Valverde, Narváez, M. Ávila, C. Ávila, Moran, De la Espada Forwards: Betegon, Dinolis, Rouse, Contreras, Hurtado, Clement

Head-to-Head Record

Date Fixture Competition 22/2/24 Independiente 0-1 New England Revolution Concacaf Champions Cup

