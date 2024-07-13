How to watch today's Necaxa vs Puebla Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Necaxa and Puebla, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After contrasting starts in the new Liga MX season, Necaxa and Puebla are set for a face-off at Estadio Victoria on Saturday.

Los Rayos started with a 1-0 loss at Tigres, while La Franja are headed into the tie on the back of a 1-0 victory over Santos Laguna last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Necaxa vs Puebla kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET Venue: Estadio Victoria

The Liga MX match between Necaxa and Puebla will be played at Estadio Victoria in Aguascalientes, Mexico.

It will kick off at 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET on Saturday, July 13, in the United States (US).

How to watch Necaxa vs Puebla online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Liga MX match between Necaxa and Puebla will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX (with Sling TV).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Necaxa team news

Apart from Alek Alvarez missing out on account of a shoulder injury, Necaxa boss Eduardo Fentanes has a clean health bill.

On loan from Cruz Azul, Diber Cambindo would start upfront once again.

Necaxa possible XI: Unsain; Martinez, Pena, Oliveros, Mayorga; Palavecino, Arce Jr.; Garnica, Paradela, Monreal; Cambindo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Unsain, Gudino Defenders: Martinez, Oliveros, Pena, Mayorga, Alcantar, Gutierrez, Sanvodal, Montes Midfielders: Rosero, Palavecino, Paradela, Jurado, Andrade, Garnica, Cortez, Gomez, Arce Jr. Forwards: Cambindo, Monreal

Puebla team news

Facundo Waller remains sidelined with a knee injury. There are no more reported injuries on the side.

Canadian forward Lucas Cavallini, who scored in the Santos Laguna win, should continue to lead the line.

Puebla possible XI: Je. Rodriguez; Gustavo, Gularte, Angulo, Olmedo; De Buen; Velasco, Waller, Castillo, Alvarez; Cavallini.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jimenez, Je. Rodriguez, Gomez Defenders: Gustavo, Orona, Olmedo, De Buen, Vazquez, Gularte, Silva, Angulo, Jo. Rodriguez Midfielders: P. Gonzalez, Alvarez, Garcia, J. Gonzalez, Castillo, Herrera, Velasco, Aguilar, Zago Forwards: Cavallini, Ormeno, Robles, Duran, Barragan, Garcia

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Necaxa and Puebla across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 19, 2024 Puebla 1-2 Necaxa Liga MX October 8, 2023 Necaxa 1-2 Puebla Liga MX April 14, 2023 Necaxa 1-1 Puebla Liga MX August 16, 2022 Puebla 2-2 Necaxa Liga MX April 22, 2022 Puebla 0-1 Necaxa Liga MX

Useful links