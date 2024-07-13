How to watch today's Necaxa vs Puebla Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

After contrasting starts in the new Liga MX season, Necaxa and Puebla are set for a face-off at Estadio Victoria on Saturday.
Los Rayos started with a 1-0 loss at Tigres, while La Franja are headed into the tie on the back of a 1-0 victory over Santos Laguna last weekend.
Necaxa vs Puebla kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|July 13, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|4 pm PT / 7 pm ET
|Venue:
|Estadio Victoria
The Liga MX match between Necaxa and Puebla will be played at Estadio Victoria in Aguascalientes, Mexico.
It will kick off at 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET on Saturday, July 13, in the United States (US).
How to watch Necaxa vs Puebla online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the Liga MX match between Necaxa and Puebla will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX (with Sling TV).
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Team news & squads
Necaxa team news
Apart from Alek Alvarez missing out on account of a shoulder injury, Necaxa boss Eduardo Fentanes has a clean health bill.
On loan from Cruz Azul, Diber Cambindo would start upfront once again.
Necaxa possible XI: Unsain; Martinez, Pena, Oliveros, Mayorga; Palavecino, Arce Jr.; Garnica, Paradela, Monreal; Cambindo.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Unsain, Gudino
|Defenders:
|Martinez, Oliveros, Pena, Mayorga, Alcantar, Gutierrez, Sanvodal, Montes
|Midfielders:
|Rosero, Palavecino, Paradela, Jurado, Andrade, Garnica, Cortez, Gomez, Arce Jr.
|Forwards:
|Cambindo, Monreal
Puebla team news
Facundo Waller remains sidelined with a knee injury. There are no more reported injuries on the side.
Canadian forward Lucas Cavallini, who scored in the Santos Laguna win, should continue to lead the line.
Puebla possible XI: Je. Rodriguez; Gustavo, Gularte, Angulo, Olmedo; De Buen; Velasco, Waller, Castillo, Alvarez; Cavallini.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Jimenez, Je. Rodriguez, Gomez
|Defenders:
|Gustavo, Orona, Olmedo, De Buen, Vazquez, Gularte, Silva, Angulo, Jo. Rodriguez
|Midfielders:
|P. Gonzalez, Alvarez, Garcia, J. Gonzalez, Castillo, Herrera, Velasco, Aguilar, Zago
|Forwards:
|Cavallini, Ormeno, Robles, Duran, Barragan, Garcia
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Necaxa and Puebla across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|January 19, 2024
|Puebla 1-2 Necaxa
|Liga MX
|October 8, 2023
|Necaxa 1-2 Puebla
|Liga MX
|April 14, 2023
|Necaxa 1-1 Puebla
|Liga MX
|August 16, 2022
|Puebla 2-2 Necaxa
|Liga MX
|April 22, 2022
|Puebla 0-1 Necaxa
|Liga MX