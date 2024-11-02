How to watch today's North Carolina Courage vs Washington Spirit NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between North Carolina Courage and Washington Spirit, as well as kick-off time and team news.

North Carolina Courage and Washington Spirit will sqaure off at WakeMed Soccer Park on the final matchday of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) regular season on Saturday.

Both sides have qualified for the NWSL Playoffs but who they face in the quarter-finals will be determined by the position they finish in the regular season, with a possibility that the two sides could be involved in a double header.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch North Carolina Courage vs Washington Spirit online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the NWSL match between North Carolina Courage vs Washington Spirit will be available to watch and stream online live through ION (with Fubo).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

North Carolina Courage vs Washington Spirit kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET Venue: WakeMed Soccer Park

The NWSL match between North Carolina Courage and Washington Spirit will be played at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina, United States.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, November 2, in the US.

Team news & squads

North Carolina Courage team news

The back four is likely to consist of Ryan Williams, Kaleigh Kurtz, Malia Berkely and Felicitas Rauch, with Ashley Sanchez in the centre of the park.

Manaka Marsukubo would lead the line of attack, alongside Kerolin and Aline Gomes.

North Carolina Courage possible XI: Murphy; Williams, Kurtz, Berkely, Rauch; O'Sullivan, Sanchez, Jackson; Kerolin, Matsukubo, Gomes.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Murphy, Bova, Hancuff Defenders: Kurtz, Berkely, Rauch, Williams, Collins, Johnson, Bell, McLean Midfielders: Miura, Pinto, O'Sullivan, Jackson, Weatherholt, Mertz, Speck, Matsukubo, Pickett Forwards: Sanchez, Hopkins, Kerolin, Lussi, Wingate, Vine, St-Georges, Gomes

Washington Spirit team news

The NWSL Disciplinary Committee issued a two-match suspension to Rosemonde Kouassi, which means the forward will miss the first game in the play-off as well.

Brittany Ratcliff is likely to replace the suspended Kouassi, while Ashley Hatch spearheads the attack. Tara McKeown should continue to be paired with Esme Morgan at the heart of the defense.

Washington Spirit possible XI: Kingsbury; Carle, McKeown, Morgan, Krueger; Stainbrook, Hershfelt; Morris, Brown, Ratcliff; Hatch.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kingsbury, Bosselmann, Barnhart, Collins Defenders: Krueger, Butel, Wiesner, McKeown, Carle, Heilferty, Morgan, Butler, Hudson Midfielders: Bethune, Morris, Santos, Sullivan, Brown, Hershfelt, Stainbrook, Metayer Forwards: Rodman, Silano, Sarr, Ratcliffe, Kuhlmann, Hatch, Ricketts

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between North Carolina Courage and Washington Spirit across all competitions.

Date Match Competition June 29, 2024 Washington Spirit 0-1 North Carolina Courage NWSL October 15, 2023 Washington Spirit 0-1 North Carolina Courage NWSL July 22, 2023 North Carolina Courage 6-0 Washington Spirit NWSL Challenge Cup June 14, 2023 Washington Spirit 1-2 North Carolina Courage NWSL Challenge Cup April 15, 2023 North Carolina Courage 1-2 Washington Spirit NWSL

