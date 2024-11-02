+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's North Carolina Courage vs Washington Spirit NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between North Carolina Courage and Washington Spirit, as well as kick-off time and team news.

North Carolina Courage and Washington Spirit will sqaure off at WakeMed Soccer Park on the final matchday of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) regular season on Saturday.

Both sides have qualified for the NWSL Playoffs but who they face in the quarter-finals will be determined by the position they finish in the regular season, with a possibility that the two sides could be involved in a double header.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch North Carolina Courage vs Washington Spirit online - TV channels & live streams

IONWatch here

In the United States (US), the NWSL match between North Carolina Courage vs Washington Spirit will be available to watch and stream online live through ION (with Fubo).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

North Carolina Courage vs Washington Spirit kick-off time & stadium

Date:November 2, 2024
Kick-off time:4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET
Venue:WakeMed Soccer Park

The NWSL match between North Carolina Courage and Washington Spirit will be played at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina, United States.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, November 2, in the US.

Team news & squads

North Carolina Courage team news

The back four is likely to consist of Ryan Williams, Kaleigh Kurtz, Malia Berkely and Felicitas Rauch, with Ashley Sanchez in the centre of the park.

Manaka Marsukubo would lead the line of attack, alongside Kerolin and Aline Gomes.

North Carolina Courage possible XI: Murphy; Williams, Kurtz, Berkely, Rauch; O'Sullivan, Sanchez, Jackson; Kerolin, Matsukubo, Gomes.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Murphy, Bova, Hancuff
Defenders:Kurtz, Berkely, Rauch, Williams, Collins, Johnson, Bell, McLean
Midfielders:Miura, Pinto, O'Sullivan, Jackson, Weatherholt, Mertz, Speck, Matsukubo, Pickett
Forwards:Sanchez, Hopkins, Kerolin, Lussi, Wingate, Vine, St-Georges, Gomes

Washington Spirit team news

The NWSL Disciplinary Committee issued a two-match suspension to Rosemonde Kouassi, which means the forward will miss the first game in the play-off as well.

Brittany Ratcliff is likely to replace the suspended Kouassi, while Ashley Hatch spearheads the attack. Tara McKeown should continue to be paired with Esme Morgan at the heart of the defense.

Washington Spirit possible XI: Kingsbury; Carle, McKeown, Morgan, Krueger; Stainbrook, Hershfelt; Morris, Brown, Ratcliff; Hatch.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Kingsbury, Bosselmann, Barnhart, Collins
Defenders:Krueger, Butel, Wiesner, McKeown, Carle, Heilferty, Morgan, Butler, Hudson
Midfielders:Bethune, Morris, Santos, Sullivan, Brown, Hershfelt, Stainbrook, Metayer
Forwards:Rodman, Silano, Sarr, Ratcliffe, Kuhlmann, Hatch, Ricketts

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between North Carolina Courage and Washington Spirit across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
June 29, 2024Washington Spirit 0-1 North Carolina CourageNWSL
October 15, 2023Washington Spirit 0-1 North Carolina CourageNWSL
July 22, 2023North Carolina Courage 6-0 Washington SpiritNWSL Challenge Cup
June 14, 2023Washington Spirit 1-2 North Carolina CourageNWSL Challenge Cup
April 15, 2023North Carolina Courage 1-2 Washington SpiritNWSL

Useful links

